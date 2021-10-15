We will continue to observe the moon as it moves further into the waxing gibbous phase. Again, Gibbous is Latin and means humpbacked since the moon appears lopsided until becoming full. October brings us the Full Hunter’s Moon Wednesday, according to Almanac.com. As with the Harvest Moon, the Hunter’s Moon will rise just after sunset and will set just before sunrise. So again, as with the Harvest Moon, the Hunter’s Moon will be hard to miss and will have moon illusion or will appear larger near the horizon. Almanac.com even suggests starting to look for it Tuesday night.
Although the infamous Full Harvest Moon and the Full Hunter’s Moon are named for what’s happening at that time of the year, unlike the other full moons, they are not determined by the month but rather by the autumnal equinox. The moon before the autumnal equinox is always the Harvest Moon and the moon after it is always the Hunter’s Moon. For those of us in the Northern Hemisphere of our planet, the autumnal equinox is usually Sept. 22 or Sept. 23. You might recall it was Sept. 22.
As with most of the full moon names, it’s not hard to guess how the name came about. This month indicates when it was time to start hunting to prepare for winter. Since the fields were cleared under the Harvest Moon, it made spotting deer and other animals much easier. Again, according to Almanac.com, the earliest use of Hunter’s Moon in the Oxford English Dictionary is 1710.
Almanac.com mainly uses full moon names from Native Americans. An alternative name for October’s full moon is the Drying Rice Moon, used by the Dakota people, to describe the part of the post-harvest process of preparing rice for winter. Another is, Falling Leaves Moon, used by Anishinaabe, native Americans that live in both the United States and Canada, to signify the change of the season. While the Ojibwe, part of the Anishinaabe, called October’s Moon the Freezing Moon, and the Haida people, native North Americans off the coast of British Columbia, called it the Ice Moon since temperatures become increasingly cold. Lastly, the Cree, North American Indigenous people of Canada, called it the Migrating Moon since it is when birds begin to fly south to warmer climates.
Then there are recommended days for harvesting — if the crops are below the ground, then you should harvest on Oct. 31. If you’re setting eggs, then it should be done on Oct. 22 or Oct. 23.
Finally, a full moon folklore saying is: Babies born a day after the full moon enjoy success and endurance.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
