We continue to observe the Orion constellation family in west sky at 8:30 p.m. Again, this is the perfect time to begin star gazing since it’s about an hour after the sunset. This time we’ll look at the last constellation in the Orion family, Lepus. This is the constellation that is below Orion. Lepus is one of the 48 constellations catalogued by the Greek astronomer Ptolemy in the 2nd century and is one of the 88 that is recognized today. Lepus in Latin means hare. Most will say that the myths associated with Lepus were lost over time but as previously mentioned, most say that Orion’s dogs, Canis Minor and Canis Major are chasing the hare or rabbit. Some say Orion liked to hunt rabbits while others wondered why such a mighty hunter would waste time on such a small creature for hunting. As with most constellations, there are a few stories associated with it. Another story is that Hermes, the Messenger of the Gods, placed the hare in the sky because it was so fast.
Yet, a different story takes places on the Greek island of Leros. A young boy brought a pregnant hare to the island. Most of the people on the island had never seen one before and were just as fascinated with it as the young boy. Soon, everyone started raising hares. Then before they knew it, the island was swarmed with hares! As a way to attempt to control them, they tried to stop feeding them but the hares attacked the crops and ate everything else they could. The islanders banded together and eventually ran the hares from the island. It was said that after this calamity, the image of a hare was placed in the stars so they wouldn’t forget. That could be one of the reasons the Egyptians associated the constellation with fertility, for there isn’t more animal fertile than the rabbit.
Then later on the rabbit would become associated with the Easter bunny with roots in Germany. However, Lepus doesn’t start as hare in this story but instead a bird that was changed into a hare by the Anglo-Saxon goddess of spring, Ostara. She took away its capability to fly and in return, she gave it great speed and once a year, allowed it to lay eggs. Easter in German is Ostern, which comes from the word Ostara.
It's also said that Lepus is sometimes confused with the constellation Lupus, the wolf. There are some who think that Orion’s dogs are hunting a wolf instead of the hare.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.