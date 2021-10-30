When you look west after the sunsets, the big bright star is Venus. Just to the left or south of Venus is the Sagittarius constellation. It’s a bit difficult to see all of the stars but as usual, let’s start with its myth first. However, with the Sagittarius myth, the centaur, is intertwined with the myth of a satyr. Both creatures were very similar since both were half man and half beast. The centaur is half man and half horse while the satyr is half man and half goat, but is usually shown with just two legs, instead of four as the centaurs. Then they were often mixed up because they both did similar things, shot with bow and arrows, played music, studied science and hung out with the muses. Depending on which myth you read, both are credited for discovering or starting archery. Another reason they’re confused is there are two centaur constellations; Sagittarius is the one that most people know but there’s also the constellation of Centaurus. Then depending on who you ask, most people will say that each myth is about the centaur named Chiron while some might say it’s Crotus, who was actually the satyr.
So, most myths of Sagittarius are about Chiron the centaur. Centaurs were known for being aggressive and wild but Chiron was the exception. He was kind and gentle and studied music and science. All the myths about Chiron included Hercules. While Hercules was out on one of the tasks, Chiron trained a man named Jason and two curious twins in the skills of all he knew. They were so well trained that they were able to go accompany Hercules on a couple of his tasks.
All the myths agree that Chiron met his demise when Hercules accidentally shot him in the knee with a poisoned arrow. There are different circumstances on how it happened but most myths say that it happened while they were out hunting wild boars. All the stories agree on what happened after. Chiron was immortal and had to endure the pain of the poison. There was someone else in a similar situation, but for punishment. Prometheus stole fire from the gods and gave it to mankind, as punishment he was tied to a rock where a bird would eat his liver, each day. If someone took the place of Prometheus, then he would be free. Chiron traded places with him. Because of his great sacrifice, he was allowed to die. The muses asked Zeus to place Chiron in the stars.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
