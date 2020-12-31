Just after the beginning of the new year, one of the biggest meteor showers peaks. Unfortunately, being in the Bay Area, it’s usually tough to see due to fog and at this time of the year, the rain also proves to be a challenge. Then in addition to all of that, there is the moon. The only thing going in our favor is that it was already full and is in the waning phase, meaning it’s getting smaller.
According to In-The-Sky.org, the Quadrantid meteor shower started Dec. 12 and goes until Jan. 12. It peaks Saturday night and Sunday morning. It’s usually best to see meteor showers just before dawn especially since that’s when the radiant point will be at its highest, but the moon will be out at that time. In addition, your best chance of seeing meteors or shooting stars is after the radiant point has risen even though meteors can appear from anywhere in the sky. The shower’s radiant point is in the constellation Bootes, but it doesn’t rise until 10:13 p.m. and the moon rises at 8:52 p.m. Saturday. It’s worth trying to look for meteors before the moon rises since it is expected to produce around 120 meteors per hour. Even after the moon and radiant rise, there’s still a good chance of seeing a decent show because the moon will block out the fainter ones. There should be a better chance of seeing some Sunday night as well since the moon doesn’t rise until 10 p.m. It’s best to go someplace dark.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
