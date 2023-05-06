There’s another meteor shower taking place and it peaks Saturday morning. Of course conditions for viewing couldn’t be worse between the clouds and the full moon. However the meteor shower doesn’t end until May 28 so there’s a chance of seeing some still after the clouds clear. This is the Eta Aquariids meteor shower, which started April 19. It’s rated at 40 meteors per hour but is mainly visible from the Southern Hemisphere. For those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, we will need to go where it’s dark and hope for a clear southern horizon.
The point meteors appear to come from is called the radiant. Eta Aquariid, one of the brighter stars in the Aquarius constellation, is the radiant for the Eta Aquariids meteor shower. However, meteors can come from any direction. The higher a shower’s radiant appears in the sky, the more meteors you are likely to see. According to In-The-Sky.org, the radiant point won’t be visible before 2:44 a.m. The moon will continue to impede viewing conditions since it won’t rise until almost 1 a.m. Wednesday, which is when the clouds are supposed to clear. It’ll rise a little later each night so we’ll have to wait until the May 17 before the moon starts rising with the sun.
Meteors occur when our planet passes through a stream of dust and debris left behind by a passing comet or asteroid. Halley’s comet is the source of the Eta Aquariid meteor shower. Every year, our planet crosses the orbital path of Halley’s comet in late April and May. The comet dust crashes into Earth’s upper atmosphere at almost 150,000 miles per hour. Sometimes these fast moving meteors leave persistent trains — ionized gas trails that glow for a few seconds after the meteor has passed. This space dust and debris are called meteoroids. They range in size from dust grains to small asteroids. When meteoroids enter our planet’s atmosphere or that of another planet, they enter at such a high speed that they burn up. These fireballs or “shooting stars” are called meteors. When a meteoroid survives a trip through the atmosphere and makes it to the surface of our planet, it’s then called a meteorite.
Earth also crosses the orbital path of Halley’s comet at the other end of the year, giving rise to the Orionid meteor shower, which is usually at its best in the predawn hours on or near Oct. 21.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition.
