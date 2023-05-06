Look up logo

There’s another meteor shower taking place and it peaks Saturday morning. Of course conditions for viewing couldn’t be worse between the clouds and the full moon. However the meteor shower doesn’t end until May 28 so there’s a chance of seeing some still after the clouds clear. This is the Eta Aquariids meteor shower, which started April 19. It’s rated at 40 meteors per hour but is mainly visible from the Southern Hemisphere. For those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, we will need to go where it’s dark and hope for a clear southern horizon.

The point meteors appear to come from is called the radiant. Eta Aquariid, one of the brighter stars in the Aquarius constellation, is the radiant for the Eta Aquariids meteor shower. However, meteors can come from any direction. The higher a shower’s radiant appears in the sky, the more meteors you are likely to see. According to In-The-Sky.org, the radiant point won’t be visible before 2:44 a.m. The moon will continue to impede viewing conditions since it won’t rise until almost 1 a.m. Wednesday, which is when the clouds are supposed to clear. It’ll rise a little later each night so we’ll have to wait until the May 17 before the moon starts rising with the sun.

