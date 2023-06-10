Saturday brings us the last quarter of the moon. It’ll only be noticeable in the early morning hours since it rises Saturday around 1:30 a.m. and will set around 1 p.m. It’ll rise about 30 minutes later each night.
If you step out and look up at around 9:30 p.m., Venus continues to stand out in the northwest. As predicted, both Venus and Mars are in Cancer. However, with all the clouds, I’ve only been able to see Venus.
Leo is still in hanging out in the west. At the time of this writing, the weather app says there should be clear skies Thursday and Friday night so if you have access to a telescope, it would be a good time to try to see the Leo Triplet. Unfortunately, they are so far away that they can mainly only be seen through a large telescope; binoculars most likely won’t work. The Leo Triplet is a trio of interacting spiral galaxies — Messier 65, Messier 66 and NGC 3628, they’re also known as the M66 Group, which are located about 35 million light-years away. To find them, look for the three stars on the smooth side of Leo. From left to right, they are Denebola, Theta Leonis and Regulus. The Leo Triplet is closest to Theta Leonis. They say if you draw an imaginary line between Denebola and Regulus and then draw an imaginary line from Theta Leonis to the other imaginary line, you’ll locate the three galaxies.
Then there’s actually another set of three galaxies close to the Leo Triplet. They’re called the Leo I Group. The galaxies in this group are Messier 95, Messier 96 and Messier 105. M95, also known as NGC 3351, is a barred spiral galaxy. M96 is also known as NGC 3368, is considered a double-barred galaxy. M105 is an elliptical galaxy. These galaxies are about 46,000 light-years away. To find this set of galaxies, draw that imaginary line between Denebola and Regulus, then find the center of that line and you’ll be close to that set of galaxies.
It's also worth noting the moon and Jupiter will have a close approach Tuesday night. According to In-The-Sky.org, it’ll occur at 10:26 p.m. However, according to Almanac.com, the moon sets at 4:22 p.m. so I’m guessing if it’s not visible Tuesday night, it should be Monday night.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.