We’re in the midst of the smallest meteor shower of the year. It will only produce one to two meteors per hour, but has had bursts in the past. According to In-The-Sky.org, the June Bootid meteor shower is between June 22 and July 2 but will peak on June 27. The Bootid meteor show emanates from the constellation Bootes. (Please see diagram to find Bootes in relation to Leo. Take the diagram and look for where Leo is in the sky, then hold it up to the sky to help you find the other constellations.) Bootes is pretty much over the north end of San Mateo after sunset and will be visible all night. Again according to In-The-Sky.org, the shower is likely to produce its best displays after dusk, when the radiant point is still as high as possible. At this time, our planet’s rotation turns San Mateo to face toward the direction of the incoming meteors, which will produce short trails close to the radiant point. Other times, there will be fewer meteors burning up over San Mateo, and they will tend to enter the atmosphere askew, producing long-lived meteors going across the sky before completely burning up. The moon will be around the first quarter phase at the shower’s peak, so there should be minimal interference.
Meteor showers occur when our planet passes through streams of debris left behind in the wake of comets and asteroids. During its orbit, the Earth passes through particularly dense streams, associated with comets or asteroids on certain days of the year, and this gives rise to an annual meteor shower. Shooting stars are seen whenever one of these pieces of debris enters the Earth’s atmosphere and start to burn up. Once again, according to In-The-Sky.org, the meteors that are associated with a particular constellation can be distinguished from others because their paths appear to radiate outwards from a common point on the sky. They strike the Earth from almost exactly the same direction and at the same speed. To try to see the most meteors, the best place to look is not directly at its radiant, but at any dark patch of sky that surrounds it.
The comet responsible for creating the June Bootid shower is comet 7P/Pons-Winnecke. According to spacereference.com, 7P/Pons-Winnecke is a mid-sized comet whose orbit is relatively short and is controlled by Jupiter’s gravitational effects. Its size is comparable to the Bay Area. NASA has it classified as a “Near Earth Asteroid” since its orbit’s proximity is close to Earth, but is not considered hazardous because computer simulations have not indicated any likelihood of a future collision.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
