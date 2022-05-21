As I watched the lunar eclipse of the full Super Blood Flower Moon, I couldn’t help but notice how the moon was low in the sky and it got me thinking about the ecliptic.
The ecliptic is the path that the sun, moon and planets follow in our sky. The lunar eclipse also reminded me of a question a very observant reader had asked about why the moon wasn’t on the ecliptic.
It was around the spring equinox when the inquiry was made, so I assumed it was because the sun was shifting but it wasn’t. It’s because the moon’s orbit is slightly off from sun and planets. It’s off by just a mere 5.1°! If the moon were on the same plane as the sun, then not only would we see lunar eclipses every two weeks but also solar eclipses every month.
The name "ecliptic" comes from the fact that eclipses take place along this line when the moon crosses it. The minor difference in degrees causes the moon to go either or slightly below the sun. That is why solar eclipses can only be seen in certain parts of the world. The next solar eclipse to go across our continent will be April 7, 2024.
There are a few different kinds of eclipses. When the moon or sun is completely blocked out it’s called a total eclipse.
Sunday’s lunar eclipse was a total one. Again, the moon was hidden by the Earth’s shadow, called the umbra.
While during a total solar eclipse, the sun is blocked by the moon causing what has become known as the “ring of fire.” That’s when you can see the sun shining behind the moon as the moon covers the sun. There also are partial eclipses. This is when only part of the sun or moon is covered. There are also solar eclipses when the moon is smaller than the sun (during a total eclipse the moon is almost the same size as the sun) so the sun isn’t blocked out entirely. Instead of seeing the “ring of fire” and very bright light is seen. It’s called an annulus and this type of eclipse is called an annular eclipse. Lastly, when the moon only enters the faint outer edge of Earth’s shadow, called the penumbra, it’s called a penumbral eclipse. Sometimes they’re barely noticeable unless you know it’s happening.
Then it’s worth noting that the bright “star” close to the moon on Saturday and Sunday nights is Saturn.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.