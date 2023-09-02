And still the moon continues to be hard to miss. Mainly because, at the time of this writing, only the brightest of the stars could be seen due to all the haze and smoke in our skies. It’s difficult enough to deal with the light pollution but I find it especially disheartening when one can’t stargaze due to the pollution in our air.
Fortunately, the moon is always visible and was looking a little orange, once again due to the smoke and haze in our skies. However, it’s hard not to notice another bright “star” above the moon, but slightly to the right. That “star” isn’t a star, it’s Saturn. As already noted, Saturn looks like a star so help is usually needed to locate it. For the next few weeks, the moon will be our guide for locating it. It’s nearly the only star that doesn’t get washed out in the moon’s brightness. Saturn will continue to stay above the moon for the next week but will eventually move to the other side of the moon and will drop below it.
Although I’ve written about observing Saturn many times, basic facts have never been explored. Saturn is the second largest planet in our solar system. It is the sixth planet from the sun. A day on Saturn lasts a little more than 10 1/2 hours. Saturn has the longest orbit around the sun with 29 years! As Jupiter, Saturn is a gas-giant planet made up mostly of hydrogen and helium. Currently, Saturn has 53 known moons and another 29 moons awaiting confirmation of their discovery. That makes a potential total of 82 moons!
Contrary to popular belief, Saturn isn’t the only planet with rings but it has the most remarkable ring system. The rings are made of billions of small chunks of ice; some range in size from tiny, dust-sized grains to chunks as big as a house. Some are as large as mountains! They’re named alphabetically in the order they were discovered. The rings are fairly close to each other with the exception of a gap measuring 2,920 miles, called the Cassini Division that separates Rings A and B. Beginning at the planet and moving outward is D ring, C ring, B ring, the Cassini Division, A ring, F ring, G ring and, lastly, the E ring. Each ring orbits at its own speed. Even farther out, there is the very faint ring in the orbit of Saturn's moon, Phoebe, called the Phoebe ring.
Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune are the other planets with rings.
You might recall that the Cassini spacecraft was intentionally vaporized in Saturn’s atmosphere in 2017. It orbited Saturn between 2004 and 2017.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
