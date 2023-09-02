Look up logo

And still the moon continues to be hard to miss. Mainly because, at the time of this writing, only the brightest of the stars could be seen due to all the haze and smoke in our skies. It’s difficult enough to deal with the light pollution but I find it especially disheartening when one can’t stargaze due to the pollution in our air.

Fortunately, the moon is always visible and was looking a little orange, once again due to the smoke and haze in our skies. However, it’s hard not to notice another bright “star” above the moon, but slightly to the right. That “star” isn’t a star, it’s Saturn. As already noted, Saturn looks like a star so help is usually needed to locate it. For the next few weeks, the moon will be our guide for locating it. It’s nearly the only star that doesn’t get washed out in the moon’s brightness. Saturn will continue to stay above the moon for the next week but will eventually move to the other side of the moon and will drop below it.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription