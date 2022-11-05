We’ve been observing the constellation of Aquilla, “the eagle” in the west sky. However, I’m afraid we’re going to have to return to this constellation at another time so that I can share details about November’s full moon and lunar eclipse.
If you’ve been observing the west sky still, it’s hard not to notice the waxing gibbous moon. In other words, the moon is on its way to being full. If you look west around 8:30 p.m., you’ll also be able to see Jupiter and Saturn along the ecliptic path. Jupiter is still hanging out in the south and looks like an extremely bright star. Saturn is in the west and looks much like all the other stars in the sky. This is when I find it helpful to use a star app to locate planets.
November’s full moon is Tuesday and it’s best known as the Beaver Full Moon. It’s the time of year when many beavers start to hideaway in their shelters. In addition, when there was fur trading, it was the time to set up traps to get their winter pelts. According to Almanac.com, in the 1760s, Capt. Jonathan Carver, American explorer, heard this Native American term during his travels.
Alternative names for November’s full moon are Digging (or Scratching) Moon, to describe animals scavenging for nuts and green foliage and bears digging winter dens. This name came from the Tlingit, Indigenous peoples of the Pacific Northwest Coast of North America. While the Dakota and Lakota, native American people, called it the Deer Rutting Moon since it’s when deer search for mates.
The Algonquin, Indigenous people of Eastern Canada, called it the Whitefish Moon because it was when the fish spawned. Other alternative names describe the change of the season, for instance, the Cree, North American Indigenous people who primarily lived in Canada, called it the Frost Moon. Lastly, the Anishinaabe, Indigenous peoples that live in the Great Lakes region of both Canada and the United States, called it the Freezing Moon.
Again, we’ll also be treated to a lunar eclipse on the same night. This is when the moon passes through the Earth’s shadow creating a visible shadow on the moon, sometimes it looks a little red when it occurs. It won’t start until just after midnight Tuesday night or more precisely, first thing Wednesday morning. According to In-The-Sky.org, it’ll begin at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday and will reach totality at around 2:17 a.m., while 3 a.m. marks the midpoint. It should be finished by 4:49 a.m.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
