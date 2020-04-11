Still the daylight continues to grow, between April 4 and April 11 there are 16 more minutes of daylight. That’s one more minute than last week, giving us more than 13 hours of the sun’s rays. As the sun sets in the western sky, Venus continues to be the first object to illuminate or rise, as planet charts state. Stars also have rise and set times. It’s hard to think of stars rising since we don’t see them rise and set as our sun but they all rise in the east and set in the west, since our planet spins toward the east.
As mentioned March 28, the lower stars of Orion appear first in the western sky right after sunset. Those stars are called Saiph and Rigel from south to north. Rigel is the brightest star in the constellation. There’s another large bright star that’s just to the south of them that’s hard to miss. It shines very brightly even before the rest of Orion is visible. This star is called Sirius. There’s also another very bright star that catches your attention, high above Sirius. This one also shines brightly before the rest of Orion appears. This star is called Procyon. According to Stardate.org, its name means “before the dog.” It is part of the constellation called, Canis Minor. While Sirius, is part of the Canis Major constellation.
According to seasky.org, Canis Major means “the greater dog” in Latin. It represents the larger of Orion’s two hunting dogs who accompany him as he hunts Lepus, the rabbit. In Greek mythology, the constellation represents the dog Laelaps, a gift from Zeus to Europa. The dog was famous for being the fastest in the world. While the Canis Minor name means “lesser dog” in Latin. It represents the smaller of Orion’s two hunting dogs. It is said that Zeus turned a fox to stone along with its hunters. Zeus then placed the two of them in the heavens as Canis Major and Canis Minor. Canis Minor is usually depicted on charts as a small dog standing on the back of Monoceros, the unicorn. The constellation was sometimes associated with the Teumessian Fox, the beast that could not be outrun.
An old tradition for celebrating Easter is having breakfast at dawn. If you’re up or awake at least an hour before dawn, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are visible in the southeastern. They’re lined up almost like Orion’s belt but are spread far more apart. They’ll be the last three “stars” shining in the southeastern sky before the sun rises.
After being full, the moon is getting smaller or waning. Tuesday brings us the quarter moon. According to Space.com, in the southeastern sky during the hours before sunrise, for four mornings starting on Tuesday, the waning moon will pass three bright planets. Wednesday it will be closest to Saturn then Thursday it will be closest to Mars. By the end of the week, the moon will be a crescent.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.