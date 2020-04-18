It’s disappointing that it’s so overcast because it’s time for the second meteor shower of the year. This will require going someplace dark and away from city lights, in hopes of seeing something. Earthsky.org wrote that a wise man once said: “Meteor showers are like fishing. You go. You enjoy the night air and maybe the company of friends. Sometimes you catch something.” In other words, don’t expect too much.
The annual Lyrid meteor shower occurs each year usually between April 16 and April 25. The Lyrid meteor shower offers around 10 to 15 meteors per hour at its peak on a moonless night. With the new moon approaching on Wednesday, the setting is perfect for ideal viewing conditions. However the clouds might not be so accommodating. Also according to Earthysky.org, the shower is expected to pick up beginning late at night on Sunday and probably peak in the predawn hours on Wednesday. The following morning might be good too. No matter where you are on our planet, the best time to watch is between midnight and dawn. Hopefully, the clouds will part for the peak.
The Lyrid meteor shower gets its name from the Lyra constellation. The meteors radiate from there, but can appear in all parts of the sky. Around the Lyrids’ peak, Vega, Lyra’s brightest star, rises in the northeast around 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. It climbs upward through the night, is fairly high by midnight and is highest just before dawn. That doesn’t mean you should rule out the late evening hours for viewing. Late evening is usually the best time to catch an earthgrazer, which is a slow-moving and long-lasting meteor that travels horizontally across the sky.
Again, according to Earthsky.org, the Lyrids have had outbursts. For example, in 1982, American observers saw an outburst of nearly 100 Lyrid meteors per hour. Japanese observers saw around 100 meteors per hour in 1945 and Greek observers also saw that number in 1922. No Lyrid outburst is predicted for 2020, but no one never knows. About a quarter of Lyrid’s meteors leave persistent trains. A meteor train is an ionized gas trail that glows for a few seconds after the meteor has passed.
The Lyrid meteor shower has the distinction of being among the oldest of known meteor showers. Records of this shower go back for some 2,700 years. The ancient Chinese have observed the Lyrid meteors falling like rain in the year 687 B.C. That time period in ancient China is associated with the Chinese teacher and philosopher Confucius.
Comet Thatcher or C/1861 G1, is the source of the Lyrid meteors. Every year, in late April, Earth crosses the orbital path of this comet. We have no photos of it because its orbit around the sun is roughly 415 years. Comet Thatcher last visited the inner solar system in 1861. This comet isn’t expected to return until 2276! Bits and pieces shed by this comet litter its orbit and bombard the Earth’s upper atmosphere at 110,000 mph. The vaporizing debris streaks the nighttime with medium-fast Lyrid meteors. It’s when our planet passes through an unusually thick clump of comet rubble that an elevated number of meteors can be seen.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.