It’s that time again, time for the full moon and perhaps the most have been waiting for, the infamous harvest moon. It’s the one that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox, which was on Tuesday. Usually this rule often places the harvest moon in the month of September. However, when September’s full moon occurs early in the month, the full moon of early October lands closest to the autumnal equinox and therefore takes on the harvest moon title instead as is the case in for this year.
Once more, October will experience two full moons, the harvest moon on Oct. 1 and the hunter’s moon, which will also be and a blue moon on the Oct. 31! When there are two full moons in a month, the second one is called a blue moon.
According to Alamanac.com, the first of October’s full moon rises on Thursday, reaching peak illumination at 2:06 p.m., but it won’t be visible until after sunset. Both of these autumn moons rise above the horizon around sunset. For several days around the time of the full harvest moon, the moon rises only about 30 minutes later each night. This extra light in the evening is what makes this time of year special and traditionally is what gave farmers extra days for harvesting beyond sunset. Hence, the name “harvest” moon!.
Interestingly enough, according to EarthSky.org, they believe the name probably sprang to the lips of farmers throughout the Northern Hemisphere on autumn evenings, as the harvest moon aided in bringing in the crops. The name was popularized in the early 20th century called, “Shine On Harvest Moon,” by Nora Bayes and Jack Norworth from 1903. While these days, if harvest moon is Googled, the top result is the song, “Harvest Moon,” by Neil Young, who once lived locally. In order to learn about the moon and not the song, astronomy can be added to the search.
Don’t forget that as the moon rises from the horizon around sunset, it may appear larger and more orange — seemingly in the spirit for the fall season. In addition, don’t be fooled by moon illusion – when the moon appears bigger than it really is when it’s close to the horizon.
Also, as stated above, October’s second full moon lands on Oct. 31, making Halloween night extra special this year since it will also be blue moon. That’s when there’s a second full moon in a month, giving us a spectacular (and spooky) Halloween Blue Hunter’s Full Moon.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
