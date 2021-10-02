We continue to explore the stars of the Constellation of Lyra. You might recall that according to Constellation-guide.com, Lyra’s stars are named Vega, Mu Lyrae, Epsilon Lyrae, Delta Lyrae, R Lyrae, Gamma Lyrae, Beta Lyrae, DM Lyrae and Kappa Lyrae. Last week Vega, Mu Lyrae and Epsilon Lyrae were discussed. This week, we’ll look at the rest of the stars.
Delta Lyrae consists of a star and a star system. Delta-1 Lyrae is a binary star system that has an orbit of around 88 days. The system is approximately 1,100 light-years away from the sun. The primary star is a blue-white dwarf. It is twice as hot as the sun and brighter. The companion is an orange giant and is brighter and larger, however, cooler than the sun. Delta-2 Lyrae is a red bright giant and is about 740 light-years away. It is 6,500 times brighter than the sun its radius is 200 times larger.
R Lyrae is a red giant. It is a semiregular pulsating star that is approximately 350 light-years away from our solar system. It is significantly brighter and larger, but cooler than the sun.
Gamma Lyrae is the second brightest star in the constellation and is sometimes called by its traditional name, Sulafat (Sulaphat) or Jugum. Sulafat is al-sulḥafāt in Arabic, which means “the turtle,” while Jugum comes from the Latin word iugum, meaning “yoke.” It is approximately 620 light-years distant from the sun. This star is a blue-white giant. Gamma Lyrae’s radius is 15 times bigger than the sun.
Beta Lyrae is a double star system. It also has a traditional name it goes by, Sheliak, which came from šiliyāq, which is Lyra in Arabic. It is about 960 light-years away from Earth. It was first discovered by the British astronomer John Goodricke in 1784. They orbit each other with a period of almost 13 days and occasionally eclipse each other. This results in a varying magnitude.
DM Lyrae is a dwarf nova, a calamitous variable star composed of a close binary system where one of the stars is a white dwarf that accumulates matter from the companion star; resulting in the white dwarf having periodic outbursts. The primary component of the DM Lyrae system is unknown. It’s not as bright as the other stars but has outbursts. One was observed in 1928 and another in July 1996. That one, was very long and bright, signifying that it is variable star that has super-outbursts in addition to normal outbursts.
Kappa Lyrae is an orange giant and is approximately 238 light-years distant from the solar system. It is classified as a variable star. Lastly, Mu Lyrae also goes by Alathfar (or Al Athfar), which comes from al-’uz̧fur in Arabic, it means “the talons of the swooping eagle.” It shares the name with Eta Lyrae and is usually spelled Aladfar. It’s a white subgiant star and is approximately 439 light-years from Earth. It’s northwest of Vega.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.