When I stepped outside to Look UP at around 9:30 p.m., toward the west, Libra is still there with Scorpius to the left or south of it is. To the left, or south, of Scorpius we can now see the tip of Sagittarius. If we were some place completely dark, we would be able to see the Milky Way between Sagittarius and Scorpius. It runs diagonally, from the southwest to the northeast.
Let’s continue to observe Libra. Again, the brightest star is at the top of the constellation and is called Zubeneschamali, it’s also known as Beta Librae. The second brightest star in Libra is called Zubenelgenubi and is also called Alpha Librae. It is lower than Zubeneschamali and slightly to the right or north of it. The star at the bottom of the constellation, and closer to the horizon is Brachium, it’s also known as Sigma Librae.
To the left, or south, of Zubeneschamali is Zubenelakrab. It’s also known as Gamma Librae. It’s an orange giant and is about 152 light-years away from our solar system. Its solar mass is more than two times the sun and it’s also nearly 71 times brighter than the sun. Its traditional name, Zubenelakrab, or Zuben-al-Akrab, originated from the Arabic phrase al-Zuban al-Aqrab, which means “the shears of the scorpion.” Again, this reminds us of when these stars were once part of the Scorpius constellation.
Though it’s not always easy to see, to the left, or south, of Brachium is Upsilon Librae. It’s considered an orange giant, but is a multiple star system and is approximately 195 light-years away from the sun.
To left, or south, of Upsilon Librae is Tau Librae. It’s harder to see than Upsilon Librae. It’s a blue-white dwarf and is about 445 light-years away. Its radius is a little more than three times that of the sun.
There’s another famous star in Libra is HD 140283, also called Methuselah. It’s located above Gamma Librae. Methuselah is one of the oldest stars. It’s believed to have been created shortly after the big bang. This star is famous because its estimated age is 14.46 billion years old, conversely the universe is believed to be 13.77 billion years old. Astronomers will tell you that the estimated age doesn’t conflict with the big bang theory because there’s a margin of error of 0.8 billion years for the age of the universe. Methuselah is a subgiant star and is almost entirely made up of hydrogen and helium. It’s 202.4 light-years away.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
