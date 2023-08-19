When I stepped outside to Look UP at around 9:30 p.m., toward the west, Libra is still there with Scorpius to the left or south of it is. To the left, or south, of Scorpius we can now see the tip of Sagittarius. If we were some place completely dark, we would be able to see the Milky Way between Sagittarius and Scorpius. It runs diagonally, from the southwest to the northeast.

Let’s continue to observe Libra. Again, the brightest star is at the top of the constellation and is called Zubeneschamali, it’s also known as Beta Librae. The second brightest star in Libra is called Zubenelgenubi and is also called Alpha Librae. It is lower than Zubeneschamali and slightly to the right or north of it. The star at the bottom of the constellation, and closer to the horizon is Brachium, it’s also known as Sigma Librae.

