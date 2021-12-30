Before the full moon, we were observing the Cygnus constellation in the northwestern sky. I’m not sure if it’s still there and lately it’s difficult to see where it’s at but since I’ll be discussing things we can’t see, it seems best to finish it. You might recall that Cygnus is also known as the Northern Cross. Since I didn’t go someplace dark to observe it, I could only see the top of the cross. To review, the very top of the cross is the star Deneb. The star that makes up the left side of the cross was once called Gienah but the International Astronomical Union approved the name Aljanah in 2017. It is also known as Epsilon Cygni (ε Cygni) or Gamma Corvi. Gamma Cygni is the star located in the middle of the Northern Cross. It’s also known as its traditional name, Sadr. It comes from the Arabic word that means “the chest.” The star on the other side of the cross is Fawaris or Delta Cygni (δ Cygni). Its traditional name of Rukh.
The bottom star of Cygnus is named Albireo. It is a binary star system and is about 380 light-years away. It is made up of a yellow star and a fainter blue one. It is also known as Beta Cygni. It is where the head of the swan is and is sometimes also known as “the beak star.” Although it looks like a cross, the shape associated with Cygnus is the swan, since that’s what it means in Latin.
There are several notable deep-sky objects in it, as well. There are two Messier objects or open star clusters, a galaxy and four nebulas. The first Messier object is M29. It is about 4,000 light-years away and is visible through binoculars. It’s just below and a little to the east of Gamma Cygni. The other Messier object is M39 and is located approximately 800 light-years from our solar system.
The galaxy in this constellation is called the Fireworks Galaxy and is a spiral galaxy that is about 22.5 million light-years away. The galaxy is located near the border with the constellation Cepheus, which is on the other side of Deneb.
One of the nebulae in Cygnus is called the North America Nebula because its shape resembles the continent. It is about 1,600 light-years distant from our planet. Another one is the Pelican Nebula. It got its name because its shape resembles that of the pelican and is around 1,800 light-years from Earth. It can be found to the northeast of the star, Deneb. The last two are called the Crescent Nebula and the Veil Nebula.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.