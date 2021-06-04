Although it won’t be visible to us, it’s worth noting that on Thursday will be annual solar eclipse. This is when the moon travels in front of the sun and blocks it to create what has become known as the “ring of fire.” That’s when you can see the sun shining behind the moon, while the moon blocks the sun. The American Museum of Natural History will stream the event live on their YouTube channel. Don’t forget — solar eclipse should never be viewed with the naked eye because one could go blind.
According to Space.com, those along the northernmost shoreline of Lake Superior eastward to New York state, New England and southeast Canada, will have a very strange sunrise. At least 80% of the sun’s diameter will be eclipsed by the moon as the sun ascends above the east-northeast horizon. The rising sun will appear slightly dented or with a deep crescent shape; the farther to the north and east, the larger the bite will appear. Then the sun will morph into a “ring of fire” for about 3 ½ minutes. Near the point of greatest eclipse over the polar region, the eclipse will last up to almost four minutes. Nearer the edge of the path, the duration will be shorter and the ring will look lopsided, where one side will appear wider than the other. The ring will shine with only one-tenth of the sun’s normal total light.
Only places north of a line running roughly from Churchill, Manitoba, to Halifax, Nova Scotia, will see the entire eclipse from start to finish after sunrise. Unfortunately, those living to the south and west of a line running roughly from Edmonton, Alberta, to Des Moines, Iowa, down through Savannah, Georgia, the eclipse will end before sunrise, so most of the southern and western United States will miss out on seeing the solar show.
There are two types of solar eclipses — total or annular. A total solar eclipse is when the moon completely covers the sun while an annular is when the moon blocks all but an outer ring of the sun.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
