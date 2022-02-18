We continue to observe Orion in the west sky around 9:30 p.m. If you recall, the names of the stars in Orion’s belt from south to north, are Alnitak or Zeta Orionis, Alnilam or Epsilon Orionis and Mintaka or Delta Orionis. Easily visible are two stars above the belt and two below the belt. The two stars above the belt, from south to north, are Betelgeuse and Bellatrix.
Betelgeuse is also known as Alpha Orionis. It is the second brightest star in Orion and the eighth brightest star in the sky. It is a red supergiant that’s classified as a semiregular variable star. That means Betelgeuse occasionally outshines the stars below the belt. It marks Orion’s right shoulder. Bellatrix or Gamma Orionis was also called the Amazon Star. It is the third brightest star in Orion and the 27th brightest star in the sky. It is a hot, luminous blue-white giant star, that’s categorized as an eruptive variable. Meaning that is experiences sudden outbursts of energy that results in swift brightening. It marks Orion’s left shoulder.
The stars below the belt, again from south to north, are Saiph and Rigel. Saiph is also called Kappa Orionis. It is the sixth brightest star in the constellation. Saiph is a blue supergiant. It marks Orion’s right knee. Rigel is also called Beta Orionis. It is the brightest star in Orion and the sixth brightest star in the sky. It is almost always brighter than Betelgeuse. Rigel is a star system composed of three stars. Rigel is a blue supergiant that is classified as a slightly irregular variable star while its companions are a pair of main sequence stars. It marks Orion’s foot.
As with most constellations, Orion also has some deep-sky objects. This constellation also has the Orion Molecular Cloud Complex that has a few different types of nebulae. It’s where stars are formed and so is one of the most studied areas in the sky. The most famous and easiest to see nebula is in the area that’s known as Orion’s sword, this is three stars that are below Alnitak and is called Orion Nebula or sometimes or Great Nebula. When you’re some place really dark, you can see the cloudy area of Orion’s belt – that is the Orion Nebula. Orion Nebula is Messier 42. If you’re not some place so dark, the cloudy area can be seen with binoculars. Also near Alnitak is a famous dark nebula called the Horsehead Nebula and the Flame Nebula.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
