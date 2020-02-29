When looking up at the night sky after sunset, we will continue to explore the western sky, the same direction the sun sets. As mentioned last week, it’s hard not to notice Venus in the west. It appears higher in the sky since it has been setting two minutes later each day since last weekend. This weekend the crescent moon is also in the western sky. All the planets, moon and sun travel along the same path called ecliptic. When viewing how the moon and Venus are lined up, one is able to see the ecliptic. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the crescent moon will appear to smile until the end of March. On Monday, the first quarter of the moon will be visible.
Also mentioned last week, Venus is in one end of the Pisces constellations but it’s hard to see even when the sky is dark. If you continue to look south at dusk, it’s also hard not to notice three stars in a row that run from east to west. If one looks further to the north and to the south of the three stars, there are two bright stars on each side of the line of stars. This the faint outline of the constellation Orion that has a total of seven bright stars. Wikipedia describes it as one of the most conspicuous and recognizable constellations in the night sky. Orion is a hunter in Greek mythology. The three stars that run from east to west are his belt. The other two stars that make up this constellation run diagonally to the belt and again one is above it and the other below it. As the sky gets darker, another three stars below his belt will appear, this is his sword.
The Orion constellation is great for both novice and experienced stargazers. For the novice stargazer, it is a great starting point since it is almost visible anywhere in the world. For the experienced stargazer, the sword is actually a nebula that is best seen with a telescope but binoculars can also be used in a dark setting. It will appear as a glowing cloud. Next week the other nebula in Orion will be described.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astrological questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
