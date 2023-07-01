When I stepped outside to Look UP at the usual time of 9:30 p.m., still Venus and Mars are in the northwest and hard to miss. This time they have Regulus, the brightest star from Leo, joining them. You might recall from last week that the two planets had a close approach late last night. According to In-the-Sky.org, it took place just after midnight. However according to Almanac.com, Venus set at 10:54 p.m. and Mars set at 11:08 p.m. so I’m thinking the time of just after midnight isn’t accurate. As well as my anticipation of seeing the two planets with the moon. The moon is rising too late to join the two planets. But I do expect the planets to look especially close to each for another night.
The moon is full July 3. It should still look pretty full for the Fourth of July and will be hard to miss since it will rise just after sunset. Another reason why it will be hard to miss is that it’s a supermoon! There is a broad definition and a strict definition of a supermoon. However the term, “supermoon,” was devised by Astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 which specified that the moon must be within 90% of perigee, that’s when the moon’s closest approach to Earth. It falls under the category of the broad definition and is what Almanac.com follows, as do majority of other astronomy websites. Based on this definition, there are four supermoons this year and two occur in August. That means there’ll be a super full blue moon next month!
