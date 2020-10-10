The biggest astronomical event of October is Mars making its closest approach to Earth on Tuesday. Mars will be so close and will be so bright that it will outshine Jupiter. It will appear red. In fact, Mars is known as the Red Planet because iron minerals in the soil oxidize or rust, causing the soil and atmosphere to look red. This is the brightest our neighboring planet gets until 2035, so be sure to make a point to see it. Look for it in the eastern sky, just above the horizon at 7:30 p.m. It will reach its highest point at about 1 a.m. above the southern horizon. It sets at around 6:35 a.m.
According to NASA, Mars is the fourth planet from the sun. It is a dusty, cold, desert world with a very thin atmosphere made up mostly of carbon dioxide, argon, nitrogen and a small amount of oxygen and water vapor, so a space suit is needed for its surface. It too has seasons, polar ice caps, canyons, extinct volcanoes and evidence that it was even more active in the past. Mars is one of the most explored bodies in our solar system and is the only planet where we’ve sent rovers to roam the alien landscape. Several missions have visited this planet, from flybys and orbiters to rovers on the surface. NASA currently has three spacecraft in orbit, one rover and one lander are on the surface. NASA launched the next-generation Perseverance rover for Mars on July 30. India and the European Space Agency also have spacecraft in orbit above Mars. These robotic explorers have found lots of evidence that Mars was much wetter and warmer, with a thicker atmosphere, billions of years ago. The main science goal of the Perseverance rover is to look for signs of ancient life — it will be the first spacecraft to collect samples of the Martian surface, caching them in tubes that could be returned to Earth on a future mission — the vehicle also includes technology that paves the way for human exploration of Mars. Robotic explorers, like Perseverance, have long served as pathfinders to get humans into space, to the moon and eventually to the surface of the Red Planet. The first true Mars mission success was the Mariner 4 flyby in 1965.
Mars is much smaller than our planet. If the sun were as tall as a typical front door, the Earth would be the size of a dime and Mars would be about as big as an aspirin tablet. One day on Mars takes a little over 24 hours. However, it takes 687 Earth days for Mars to make a complete orbit around the sun. Mars is a rocky planet. Its solid surface has been altered by volcanoes, impacts, winds, chemical reactions and crustal movement. Lastly, it has two moons named Phobos and Deimos.
No other planet has captured our imagination quite like Mars. In the late 1800s when people first observed the canal-like features on Mars’ surface, many speculated that an intelligent alien race resided there. This led to numerous stories about Martians, some of whom invade Earth, like in the 1938 radio drama, “The War of the Worlds.” Movies like “Total Recall” (1990 and 2012) take us to a terraformed Mars and a struggling colony running out of air. A Martian colony and Earth have a prickly relationship in “The Expanse,” television series and novels. In the 2014 novel and its 2015 movie adaptation, “The Martian,” botanist Mark Whatney, played by Matt Damon, is stranded alone on the planet and struggles to survive until a rescue mission can retrieve him.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition.
