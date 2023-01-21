Finally, clear skies! When we step out at around 7 p.m. and look to the west it’s hard to miss a big bright “star,” high in the sky. This is Jupiter. And, right next to Jupiter, and coincidentally to the right of it, is the square of Pegasus. Many times Pegasus has been brought up as we observed other constellations, but never have we observed this constellation. Now we finally will.
Pegasus is the most known creature in Greek mythology and is the seventh largest constellations in the sky. It is the beautiful, white winged horse. The name Pegasus is derived from the Greek word, “pegai” that means springs or waters. Pegasus is part of the Perseus constellation family. The other constellations included in that family are Auriga, Andromeda, Cassiopeia, Cepheus, Cetus, Lacerta, Perseus and Triangulum.
I wrote the most about Pegasus when we were observing the constellation of Cassiopeia, the queen. She boasted she was more beautiful than the sea nymphs called the Nereids. This angered the sea nymphs who appealed to Poseidon, god of the sea.
He sent a sea monster, Cetus, to ravage the kingdom. To try to appease Poseidon, Cassiopeia’s daughter, Princess Andromeda, was left tied to a rock by the sea. Cetus was about to devour her when Perseus, the hero, rescued the princess by flying by on Pegasus and all lived happily! This story may sound familiar if you ever seen the movie, “Wrath of the Titans.”
Perseus had many adventures but is most known for beheading Medusa, the gorgon that turned anything into stone if you looked at her. When Perseus defeated Medusa, Pegasus and the warrior Chrysaor sprang from her neck, both of them offspring of Poseidon.
After he was born, Pegasus flew away to Mount Helicon in Boeotia, where the Muses lived and he befriended them.
He created a spring that was named Hippocrene by striking the ground with his hoof. The name Hippocrene means “the horse’s fountain.” It was said that those who drank from the spring were blessed with the gift to write poetry.
The most famous myth involving Pegasus is the one of Bellerophon, the hero who was sent by King Lobates of Lycia to defeat the Chimaera, a monster that breathed fire and was devastating the king’s land. Bellerophon found Pegasus and tamed him using a golden bridle given to him by the goddess Athena. Then he swooped down on the Chimaera from the sky and defeated the monster with his lance and arrows. After this and several other heroic deeds for King Lobates, Bellerophon let the successes get to his head. Riding Pegasus, he tried to fly to Olympus to join the gods. He fell off the winged horse and back to Earth.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
