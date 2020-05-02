Another meteor shower is going on. According to Seasky.org, the Eta Aquarids meteor shower runs annually from April 19 to May 28, it’s mainly visible from the Southern Hemisphere while those of us in the Northern Hemisphere will need to go where it’s dark and hope for a clear southern horizon. This year it will peak on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Best viewing is after midnight.
According to Space.com, meteors appear to originate from Eta Aquarii, one of the brighter stars in the Aquarius constellation. The point meteors appear to come from is called the radiant. Meteor shower radiants are sometimes misunderstood by casual meteor-watchers because you don’t need to know where they are to watch a meteor shower. Meteors can come from any direction. The higher a shower’s radiant appears in the sky, the more meteors you are likely to see. Late evening is the best time to see earthgrazers, meteors that make exceptionally long streaks across the sky.
Halley’s Comet is the source of the Eta Aquariid meteor shower. Every year, our planet crosses the orbital path of Halley’s Comet in late April and May, so bits and pieces from this comet light up the night sky as the Eta Aquariid meteors. The comet dust smashes into Earth’s upper atmosphere at nearly 150,000 miles per hour. Roughly half of these swift-moving meteors leave persistent trains — ionized gas trails that glow for a few seconds after the meteor has passed. Earth also crosses the orbital path of Halley’s Comet at the other end of the year, giving rise to the Orionid meteor shower, which is usually at its best in the predawn hours on or near Oct. 21.
Unfortunately the nearly full moon will be a problem this year, blocking out all but the brightest meteors. But if you are patient, you should still be able to catch a few good ones. The trick is to watch after moonset and before dawn. On Saturday, the moon sets at 3:40 a.m. while the sun rises at 6:10 a.m. Sunday the moon won’t set until 4:15 a.m.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, May’s full moon will be on Thursday and is “The Full Flower Moon.” This full moon will be the last of the three supermoons of the year. On average, supermoons are about 7% bigger and about 15% brighter than a typical full moon. May’s Full Flower Moon name shouldn’t be too surprising since flowers usually spring forth in abundance this month.
Full moon names come from Colonial times and Native Americans to help track the seasons. Depending on the community, May’s full moon was also called Mother’s Moon, Milk Moon and Corn Planting Moon. The May full moon marked a time of increasing fertility, with temperatures warm enough to safely bear young, a near end to late frosts and plants in bloom.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition.
