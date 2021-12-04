Now that the sunset is so early, it’s best to pick a specific time to step outside to look up. A good time seems to be 7:30 p.m. Jupiter is still the bright “star” in the west. We were observing the Cygnus constellation in the northwest sky. It’s above the Lyra constellation, which is home to the brightest star in the sky, Vega. Cygnus is also known as the Northern Cross because the shape of this constellation looks like a cross. Since I didn’t go someplace dark to see it, I could only see the top half of the cross. Although it looks like a cross, the shape associated with it is the swan, since that’s what Cygnus means in Latin.
As promised, let’s take a look at some of the myths of Cygnus. There are several. The most popular one is Zeus transforms himself into a swan in order to seduce Leda, wife of King Tyndareus of Sparta, while is some versions, he’s chasing after a nymph named Nemesis. In both versions, he seduces the women as a swan and they give birth to a set of twins. The twins are the Gemini twins, named Castor and Pollux. In another version, Leda also sleeps with her husband on the same day and gives birth to two sets of twins, the boys, Castor and Pollux, were fathered by Zeus and the girls, named Helen and Clytemnestra, were fathered by King Tyndareus.
The Cygnus constellation is also sometimes associated with someone named Cycnus in Greek mythology. Cycnus is identified in many different ways, such as, the son of Ares who met his end after challenging Hercules or as the son of Poseidon, who fought with the Trojans in the Trojan War and met his end at the hands of Achilles. There most famous story involving Cycnus is with Phaeton, the mortal son of the sun god Helios. They were racing each other across the sky when they came too close to the sun causing their chariots to burn and crash to the ground. After gaining consciousness, Cycnus wasn’t able to find Phaeton. He finally found Phaeton trapped at the bottom of the Eridanus River. He wasn’t able to recover his body, so he made a pact with Zeus — if the god gave him the body of a swan, he would only live as long as a swan usually does. Zeus granted the pact and once transformed, Cycnus retrieved Phaeton’s body to give his friend a proper burial. This permitted Phaeton’s soul to go to the afterlife. Zeus was so moved by Cycnus’ sacrifice that he placed his image in the sky.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.