It’s always fun and special when a full moon coincides with a day of celebration. May’s full moon falls on Cinco de Mayo! And it will rise just after sunset and will be beaming before it gets completely dark, so it will be hard to miss.

You might recall that May’s full moon is known at the Flower Moon since flowers are springing across North America, especially in California where we’ve been experiencing the super blooms after all the heavy rains. According to Almanac.com, the Flower Moon name has been attributed to Algonquin peoples, Indigenous people of eastern Canada.

