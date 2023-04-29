It’s always fun and special when a full moon coincides with a day of celebration. May’s full moon falls on Cinco de Mayo! And it will rise just after sunset and will be beaming before it gets completely dark, so it will be hard to miss.
You might recall that May’s full moon is known at the Flower Moon since flowers are springing across North America, especially in California where we’ve been experiencing the super blooms after all the heavy rains. According to Almanac.com, the Flower Moon name has been attributed to Algonquin peoples, Indigenous people of eastern Canada.
Other May’s moon names describe the arrival of spring. The Cree, other Indigenous people of eastern Canada, called it the Budding Moon and Leaf Budding Moon to celebrate the awakening of local foliage. Similarly, the Lakota, a Native American tribe, called it the Planting Moon to mark the time when seeds should be started for the coming farming season.
Other Cree names also described the activities of animals marked by spring’s arrival too, such as, the Egg Laying Moon and Frog Moon. While the Oglala, one of the seven sub-tribes of the Lakota people, called it the Moon of the Shedding Ponies. All are indicators that warmer weather is on the way!
There also will be a Penumbral lunar eclipse on Cinco de Mayo but it won’t be visible from the Americas since it will occur when the moon is below the horizon.
