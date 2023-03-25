At the time of this writing, it was too cloudy to see anything so let’s go back to the topic of weather proverbs. There are many popular sayings that reference weather. A very old saying is: “It’s raining cats and dogs.” And though there’s been instances of fish raining, there’s never been any instances of cats or dogs pouring down. However, there’s another weather proverb that I stumbled across when researching the ring around the moon, it’s “Red sky at night, sailors delight. Red sky in morning, sailors take warning.” Please note that it’s a weather proverb and not a saying, meaning there’s truth to it. This saying is so old that it has roots from the Bible (Matthew 16:2-3).
The way we see colors in the clouds is similar to how we see the ring around the moon, light is hitting ice particles or dust and is bent when it passes through it and the color is determined by the size of the wavelength. Red has the longest wavelength while blue has the shortest.
When red is seen during sunset, it means the light is hitting a high concentration of dust particles in the clouds, which is a sign of high pressure and stable air. In other words, good weather is coming. While a red sunrise basically means the opposite. It means that the high pressure system has already passed and that a storm could be coming. Typically, weather moves from west to east. In addition, dark red clouds signify that the water content in the clouds and atmosphere is high. So there could also be a chance of rain.
This saying was popular among farmers and obviously sailors. Both were known to use the moon to predict weather. One of my favorite astronomy websites is Almanac.com; they publish books predicting the weather a year in advance! They say they’re secret to being able to do it with an 80% accuracy is by using the moon.
I have often noted that they list “Best Days” and it’s for anything from baking to cutting your hair to encourage growth or to discourage growth or prune; just about anything one could think of especially when on a farm and it’s all based on the phase of the moon.
You might recall that I shared this and, after COVID, decided to wait to cut my hair until the date it said it would encourage growth and it worked. So now I make sure to get my hair cut on one of those dates and if I’m not able to, I’ll wait until the following month!
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
