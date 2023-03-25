At the time of this writing, it was too cloudy to see anything so let’s go back to the topic of weather proverbs. There are many popular sayings that reference weather. A very old saying is: “It’s raining cats and dogs.” And though there’s been instances of fish raining, there’s never been any instances of cats or dogs pouring down. However, there’s another weather proverb that I stumbled across when researching the ring around the moon, it’s “Red sky at night, sailors delight. Red sky in morning, sailors take warning.” Please note that it’s a weather proverb and not a saying, meaning there’s truth to it. This saying is so old that it has roots from the Bible (Matthew 16:2-3).

The way we see colors in the clouds is similar to how we see the ring around the moon, light is hitting ice particles or dust and is bent when it passes through it and the color is determined by the size of the wavelength. Red has the longest wavelength while blue has the shortest.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription