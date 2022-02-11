We’ve been observing Orion in the west sky at around 9:30 p.m. It wasn’t as high and this time, it’s hard not to notice the moon getting fuller or in its waxing gibbous phase. That’s when it’s between the first quarter and full moon phases.
Wednesday brings us the Full Snow Moon. It will be hard to miss since it will be rise just after sunset. Obviously, this name is more appropriate for those who live back east because this is typically the snowiest time. Other names for February’s moon have a connection to animals. The Cree, indigenous people who primarily live in Canada, called it the Bald Eagle Moon or Eagle Moon, according to Almanac.com. The Ojibwe, who live in both the United States and Canada and occupied land around the entire Great Lakes, called it the Bear Moon while the Tlingit people, native people living on the islands and coastal lands of southern Alaska, referred to it as Black Bear Moon for when bear cubs are born. The Dakota, Native American people, called it the Raccoon Moon. Certain Algonquin people, indigenous people of Eastern Canada, named it the Groundhog Moon and lastly, the Haida, an indigenous group of British Columbia, named it the Goose Moon.
Another theme for naming this month’s moon is scarcity. The Cherokee, Native American people, names of the Bony Moon and Hungry Moon illustrate that food was hard to come by at this time since the snow makes it difficult to hunt and track.
Now let’s return to Orion and review the names of the stars that define Orion’s belt, from south to north, they are Alnitak or Zeta Orionis, Alnilam or Epsilon Orionis and Mintaka or Delta Orionis. Alnitak is a multiple star system. The brightest star in the system, Alnitak A, is a hot, blue supergiant. Its companion is a blue dwarf that was discovered in 1998. Alnilam is a hot, bright blue supergiant. It is losing mass and is beginning shut down and will soon transform into a red supergiant; one much brighter than all the other stars in Orion and will ultimately go out as a supernova. Mintaka is also a multiple star, categorized as an eclipsing binary variable. The primary element is a double star that eclipse each other slightly, causing a slight drop in brightness. They both will have their lives end as supernovae, too. Mintaka is the faintest of the three stars but the seventh brightest star in Orion.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
