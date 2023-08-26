Look up logo

There’s a special full moon taking place Wednesday. It’s the second full moon of August and it will also be a supermoon! That will make it a superblue moon. The next one won’t be until 2037; so if there was ever a time to Look Up, Wednesday is it.

We’ve explored and discussed the supermoon, but not the blue moon. Again, the most accepted definition of a supermoon falls under the category of the broad definition and is what Almanac.com follows, as do majority of other astronomy websites, which specifies that the moon must be within 90% of perigee of the Earth. Perigee is when the moon has its closest approach to Earth.

