There’s a special full moon taking place Wednesday. It’s the second full moon of August and it will also be a supermoon! That will make it a superblue moon. The next one won’t be until 2037; so if there was ever a time to Look Up, Wednesday is it.
We’ve explored and discussed the supermoon, but not the blue moon. Again, the most accepted definition of a supermoon falls under the category of the broad definition and is what Almanac.com follows, as do majority of other astronomy websites, which specifies that the moon must be within 90% of perigee of the Earth. Perigee is when the moon has its closest approach to Earth.
There are a couple of definitions for a blue moon. The most common definition is it’s the second full moon of a month. In 1946, amateur astronomer James Hugh Pruett incorrectly interpreted the term in an article he wrote in Sky & Telescope magazine, leaving us with the meaning we know today. However, it didn’t stick until it was used on the NPR show, “StarDate” in 1980, according to the Smithsonian magazine. Almanac.com, calls this blue moon definition the calendrical blue moon.
Almanac.com calls the other blue moon the seasonal blue moon because it’s defined by the number of full moons in a season, marked by the solstices and equinoxes. Usually there are three full moons, however, if a season has four full moons, then the third full moon is called a blue moon; not the fourth.
Despite its name, the moon doesn’t turn blue. Not that the moon doesn’t turn blue, just don’t expect to see a blue moon Wednesday night. Perhaps you might recall from when I wrote about the lunar halos and how when light hits particles in the atmosphere, it can cause us to see color around the moon. When the light hits particles at just the right angle, it can also cause the moon to look blue.
Blue moons occur about every three years. Super blue moons occur between seven and 10 years. The last one was in 2018, yet, the next one is Aug. 30, 2023, and the one after it is Jan. 31, 2037.
According to Space.com, the second full of moon of August is sometimes called the Fruit Moon or the Barley Moon.
Wednesday’s supermoon will be hard to miss since it will rise just about 15 minutes after sunset. The moon always looks larger when it’s near the horizon and with it being a supermoon, it should really stand out. Because the moon looks so large when it’s near the horizon, it’s called moon illusion. It sets about 15 minutes before sunrise.
It still look nearly super full Thursday night, too.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.