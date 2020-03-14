Again weather permitting, after the sunsets, Venus continues to hoover brightly in the western sky. However, there is an opportunity to see a trio of planets, but it will require getting up before sunrise. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible before dawn for most of the month. Just face east and you will see what looks like three extra bright stars high over the horizon. Mars is at the top, followed by Jupiter and then Saturn. The morning of March 17 and the following two days, the planets will line up and be joined by the crescent moon for what Bob Berman of the Old Farmer’s Almanac refers to as a celestial quartet. Between March 19 and March 21, Mars will pass just beneath Jupiter and then continue on its way.
Although dawn isn’t the ideal time to view Orion, as promised, we will learn the names of the stars that make up the Orion constellation. The three stars in a row, which is his belt, best identify Orion so we’ll start there. From east to west, those stars are named Alnitak, Alnilam and Mintaka. According to constellation-guide.com, Alnitak is also known as Zeta Orionis. The name Alnitak is derived from the Arabic word an-nitaq, which means “the girdle.” Alnilam is the central star in Orion’s Belt and is also called Epsilon Orionis. The name Alnilam comes from the Arabic word an-ni__m, which is related to the word na_m, which means “the string of pearls.” It is the fourth brightest star in the Orion constellation and the 30th brightest star in the night sky. Lastly, Mintaka or Delta Orionis, is derived from the Arabic word man_aqah, which means “area” or “region.”
The star above Mintaka is called Bellatrix or Orionis. Bellatrix is also known as the Amazon Star. It is the third brightest star in Orion and the 27th brightest star in the sky. Its name comes from the Latin word for “the female warrior.” The star above Alnitak is called Betelgeuse and is the second brightest star in Orion and the eighth brightest star in the sky. Betelgeuse, or Alpha Orionis, is also one of the largest stars known. Again according to constellation-guide.com, the origin of the Betelgeuse’ name is not entirely certain. The most widely accepted explanation is that the name is a collaboration of the Arabic phrase Yad al-Jauz_’ or the Hand of al-Jauz_’, which is, the hand of Orion. It became Betelegeuse through mistranslations in Medieval Latin. The first Arabic letter that stood for y was mistaken for b, which led to the name Bait al-Jauz_’ or “the house of Orion” during the Renaissance. This eventually led to the star’s modern name, Betelgeuse.
On the lower part of things, the star below Mintaka is Rigel and is the brightest star in the constellation. Rigel is really a star system composed of three stars. Its name comes from the Arabic phrase Ri_l _awza al-Yusra, which means “the left foot of the central one.” Rigel marks Orion’s left foot. Lastly, the star below Alnitak is Saiph or Kappa Orionis. Its name is derived from the Arabic phrase saif al jabbar, which means “the sword of the giant.”
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astrological questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
