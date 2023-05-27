It’s sure been hard not to miss the waxing crescent moon and Venus hanging out in the northwest night sky. The moon had a couple of close approaches this past week. The first was with Venus, Tuesday morning, and the other was with Mars, Wednesday morning. Saturday the moon reaches the first quarter phase. It officially arrives at 8:23 a.m. for those of us in San Mateo. The moment of first quarter is when the moon's ecliptic longitude is exactly 90° away from the sun's ecliptic longitude, as observed from the center of the Earth.
Then we’re still continuing to see the trio of “stars” in the northwest, however, now one is noticeable wandering away from the other two. That’s because they’re not all stars. The one that is wandering is Mars. It was just about next to Pollux and Castor, the two top stars of the Gemini constellation but has since moved in the constellation of Cancer. Now Venus is in the middle of Gemini, below Pollux and Castor. According to Almanac.com, both Venus and Mars will end up in the constellation of Leo by Wednesday.
