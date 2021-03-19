It may feel like spring is already here with the warm weather and “springing” our clocks forward, but Saturday is the actual start on spring with the March equinox. According to In-The-Sky.org, the March equinox marks the first day of spring for anybody living in the northern hemisphere, and the first day of autumn for anybody living in the southern hemisphere.
In addition, on the day of the equinox, everywhere on our planet has almost exactly 12-hours of day and night, as the sun’s annual journey across the celestial equator. The word equinox is derived from the Latin words aequus (equal) and nox (night).
Furthermore, equinoxes occur because of the axis of the Earth’s spin – its polar axis – is tilted at an angle of 23.5-degrees. The direction of the Earth’s spin axis remains fixed in space as it circles around the sun, while the Earth’s sight line to the sun moves through the constellations of the zodiac. As a result, sometimes the Earth’s north pole is tilted toward the sun (in June), and sometimes it is tilted away from it (in December). This gives rise to the Earth’s seasons.
At the intermediate points between the solstices, the sun lies directly over the Earth’s equator on around March 21 and Sept. 23. In March, the sun is traveling north across the equator, and in September it is traveling southwards.
In any year which is not a leap year, the equinoxes occur roughly five hours and 48 minutes – just under a quarter of a day – later from one year to the next. This is why the seasons would drift later in the year if it weren’t for an additional day being inserted into every fourth year on Feb. 29. Also at the March equinox, the sun has a right ascension of almost exactly zero.
If you go to In-The-Sky.org and click on March Equinox, they have the Live progress of the equinox, including the right ascension and declination of sun and a countdown to the equinox.
Then on Sunday the moon will be at the first quarter. Its name is misleading because even though it’s called that, half of the moon is illuminated. If you recall from previous Look Ups, the moon is in its waxing phase. This is when it increases size. Then it becomes the Waxing Gibbous moon after the first quarter but before it’s full.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
