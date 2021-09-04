Although the skies are still looking hazy, we’re able to see some stars. Of course, there are couple of bright ones that hard to miss. Jupiter is still hanging in the south. It’s also hard not to miss Venus in the west northern sky looking especially red.
I can see why astrologers look to the sky to interpret life since, like life, our skies are constantly changing. With that in mind, we’ll look at one of the zodiac constellation of Libra — even though only two or three stars of the constellation are visible from the street. In other words, when you’re not some place dark.
This constellation can be found to the west just after sunset. In case you don’t recall, west is the direction the sun sets. And if you’ve been paying attention to the sunsets, you might have also noticed the days are already beginning to get shorter. We’ve been losing around two minutes of daylight each day, according to Almanac.com’s Sunrise & Sunset Times. The sun is setting just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday but will set just before 7:30 p.m. Monday. Libra isn’t visible until at least an hour after sunset, so it’s best to go out and look up toward the west after 8:30 p.m. You will see two stars that are almost in a line and not close to each other. These two stars make up part of the Libra constellation.
If you know anything about astrology, you might already know that the scale is the symbol for Libra. In addition, Libra in Latin means scales. Libra is the only astrological sign that isn’t represented by an animal or person. This association began with the Babylonians who associated it with the balance of heaven. Some believe it was because Libra was the main constellation during the autumnal equinoxes during those times. While the ancient Greeks saw it as part of the Scorpio constellation. It was the Romans who brought back the symbol of the scales.
According to GreekerThanTheGreeks.com, the myth of Libra has to do with Themis, a Titan, the goddess of divine order and law, the “Lady of good council.” She is the mother of star goddess, Astraea, who is the woman carrying a scale in the symbol of Virgo. Both are symbols of justice and balance. Themis is also often seen holding a sword, in which “she cuts the truth from the lies.” When her wishes or advice were ignored, she called on her fellow goddess, Nemesis, whose name, in Greek, means “to give what is due.” They made quite the team. Themis made the laws while Nemesis made sure they weren’t broken.
Themis was also the second wife of Zeus, king of all Greek gods. Their children were the three Horai and the three Moirai. The Horai, goddesses of the seasons and time were three sisters named Dike, Eirene and Eunomia, were associated with the division of time. They would eventually become goddesses of order and justice. The Moirai would become known as the Fates.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
