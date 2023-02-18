Viewing conditions to see the green comet or Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), as it’s formally called, at Feb. 11’s Star Party turned bad and so there wasn’t much luck at seeing it. I didn’t have time to attempt to look for it this week but others did with great success. Still we’re all hoping conditions will be better for Saturday’s Star Party by the San Mateo County Astronomical Society.
That’s when members bring their telescopes to share with the public at Crestview Park, 1000 Crestview Drive, San Carlos. It begins just after sunset at 5:50 p.m. Be sure to layer up for these cold nights. According to In-The-Sky.org, the comet is in the constellation of Taurus. They also have a finder chart to assist with locating it since it isn’t visible with the naked eye.
They say it can be seen with binoculars but holding a pair of binoculars steady is like trying to hold your phone when you’re making videos — it requires a very steady hand and unless you had a lot of practice, it’s very difficult. If possible, get a tripod to hold the binoculars.
There will be some other stargazing or more precisely, planet gazing that will be visible without any assistance. When you step outside to look up and west around 7 p.m., Jupiter continues to be the brightest “star” in the area but soon there will be another bright “star” joining it. It’s Venus. I heard that Venus was hanging out in the west but every time I looked for it, it was too low or below the horizon.
That will no longer be the case. Venus will begin setting later as each day passes and will begin to approach Jupiter. Then Tuesday, Venus and the moon will have a conjunction or appear very close to each other at 11:55 p.m. It’s also known as an appulse. The moon will be all of two days old, so we should be able to see a very thin sliver of it. Then Wednesday will be the big night because Jupiter will join Venus and the moon. Then the moon has a close approach with both planets, Jupiter and Venus. All of them will rise in the morning, beginning with Venus at 8:08 a.m. while Jupiter and the moon are both scheduled to rise at 8:28 a.m., so they’ll all be visible in the west after sunset.
Venus is scheduled to set 8:17 p.m. with Jupiter and the moon following behind by a few minutes. The trio will be visible Thursday night too. Jupiter and Venus will have their own close approach March 1.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.