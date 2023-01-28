Look up logo

And the clear skies continue — at least for now — so we’re able to continue look up at the west at around 7 p.m. Except we’re going to look northwest where we’ll see a bright “star” that’s actually Jupiter and the square of Pegasus to the right or north of it. Saturday also brings the first quarter moon. Neptune is also real close, however, but isn’t visible with the naked eye.

We’ll continue to explore the myths of Pegasus. We left off with the one of Bellerophon, another Greek hero, who let the successes of defeating the Chimaera, a monster that breathed fire, go to his head. He thought we was too good for the mortals and tried to fly to Mount Olympus to join the gods but fell off the winged horse and back to Earth, while Pegasus made it. There, Zeus used the horse to carry his thunder and lightning, and eventually placed him among the constellations. As with most myths, there are other versions. In one, Pegasus bucks Bellerophon off his back causing him to fall back to Earth. In a more popular version, Zeus sends a gadfly to sting Pegasus because he’s doesn’t want Bellerophon to make it to Mount Olympus. The stinging of the gadfly causes Pegasus to buck, resulting in Bellerophon falling to Earth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription