And the clear skies continue — at least for now — so we’re able to continue look up at the west at around 7 p.m. Except we’re going to look northwest where we’ll see a bright “star” that’s actually Jupiter and the square of Pegasus to the right or north of it. Saturday also brings the first quarter moon. Neptune is also real close, however, but isn’t visible with the naked eye.
We’ll continue to explore the myths of Pegasus. We left off with the one of Bellerophon, another Greek hero, who let the successes of defeating the Chimaera, a monster that breathed fire, go to his head. He thought we was too good for the mortals and tried to fly to Mount Olympus to join the gods but fell off the winged horse and back to Earth, while Pegasus made it. There, Zeus used the horse to carry his thunder and lightning, and eventually placed him among the constellations. As with most myths, there are other versions. In one, Pegasus bucks Bellerophon off his back causing him to fall back to Earth. In a more popular version, Zeus sends a gadfly to sting Pegasus because he’s doesn’t want Bellerophon to make it to Mount Olympus. The stinging of the gadfly causes Pegasus to buck, resulting in Bellerophon falling to Earth.
There are some other interesting details about Pegasus. His parents were Medusa and Poseidon. Medusa was once a beautiful maiden; so beautiful that Poseidon forced himself upon her in one of Athena’s temple. Athena found out about it but couldn’t take her rage out on Poseidon so she took it out on Medusa. It was Athena that turned Medusa into a monstrous gorgon, with the hair of snakes and cursed her with turning people into stone if they looked at her. Poseidon had impregnated Medusa but Athena cursed her so that she couldn’t give birth. That’s why Pegasus and Chrysaor sprang from her neck after Perseus killed her. In another version, Pegasus and Chrysaor came from her blood. In yet another, they sprang up when her blood mixed with the foam from the sea. Some say that Pegasus was a horse because that was the shape Poseidon took to attempt to seduce Medusa, others say it was a bird. It’s also said that when Pegasus was born, thunder and lightning pierced the sky.
Besides being found on Greek pottery from the seventh century, Pegasus’ image was actually found on coins from the sixth century in Corinth, Greece, proving how popular his image was even back then and still continues to be.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
