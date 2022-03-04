We’re still stargazing toward the west at around 8:30 p.m. Orion continues to appear picture perfect, as well as constellations that surround him and they’re the ones that make up the Orion constellation family. Those other constellations are Monoceros, which is to the left of Orion. Above Monoceros, is Canis Minor and below Monoceros is Canis Major. Below Orion is Lepus. Unfortunately, the stars in Monoceros aren’t easily visible so we’ll skip over it for now and begin with Canis Minor. It should sound familiar since it was briefly observed previously.
Canis Minor means “lessor dog” in Latin. As mentioned last week, Canis Minor, Canis Major are mostly known for being Orion’s hunting dogs. Canis Major is the larger of the two dogs. As with most constellations, there are a few different stories in mythology associated with it. In one version, Canis Minor is known as Maera, the dog of Icarius, a man who was taught to make wine by Dionysus, the god of wine and pleasure. Icarius would go on to give wine to his shepherds but they never had wine before and had never been drunk so they thought Icarius was trying to poison them so they killed him. Maera went running and howling to Icarius’ daughter, Erigone. When he found her, he put the end of her dress in his mouth and dragged her to the body of her father. Upon seeing his body, both Erigone and Maera took their lives. It was then that Zeus placed them among the stars as a reminder about the disastrous situation. As a result, Athens started an annual celebration where Icarius and Erigone are celebrated and honored. In this version, Icarius is Boötes constellation, Erigone is the Virgo constellation and Maera remains Canis Minor.
There’s another story, one that was mentioned previously when observing the canes constellations. This one involves both dogs, Canis Minor and Canis Major and a fox that couldn’t be caught. The dogs were constantly chasing the fox all over the place making things so difficult for everyone that Zeus decided to place them among the stars where they continue to chase each other eternally. In this account, Lepus is the fox. In another account, it’s just one dog trying to catch the fox and Zeus turns them into stone before placing them in the sky. However, this time the fox is Canis Minor and the dog is Canis Major.
Last week, I stated that Monoceros, the Unicorn, wasn’t associated with rest of the constellation in the Orion family but that’s not entirely accurate. In old constellation maps, Canis Minor is illustrated as standing on the back on Monoceros.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
