Once again, I waited until 9:45 p.m. to step out and Look UP toward the west. We’re still able to see the constellation of Virgo as it continues to shift north. You should still be able to get good view of the Virgo Cluster, a cluster of around 2,000 galaxies. They’re between Vindemiatrix, which is at north end of the Virgo constellation, and Denebola, the second brightest star of the Leo constellation. If you look at the cluster through binoculars, they’ll just look like a bunch of stars. A rather large telescope is needed to be able to see any detail.
To the south or left of Virgo is Libra. Then to the left or south of Libra is Scorpius. All of these names should sound family since they belong to the Zodiac family of constellations. The rest of the constellations in this family are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Sagittarius, Capricornus, Aquarius and Pisces. Almost all of them match the names of the Zodiac signs. As many star enthusiasts know, this is when and how astronomy get confused with astrology.
Let’s continue to explore the Zodiac constellation family by taking a closer look at Libra. Most know that the symbol for Libra is the scale. In Latin, Libra translates to scale or balance. Libra is the only astrological sign that isn’t represented by an animal or person. It was first cataloged by Ptolemy in the second century. It was the Babylonians who first associated it with the balance of heaven. Some speculate it was because Libra was the main constellation during the autumnal equinoxes during those times. The ancient Greeks saw it as part of the Scorpius constellation. It was the Romans who brought it back as the symbol of the scales.
The myth of Libra has to do with Themis, a Titan, the goddess of divine order and law, the “Lady of good council.” She is the mother of star goddess, Astraea, who is the woman carrying the scale in the symbol of Virgo. Both women are symbols of justice and balance. Themis is also often seen holding a sword, in which “she cuts the truth from the lies.” Sometimes she has blindfold. It’s to represent that justice is blind, although some say it’s because she’s blind. When her wishes or advice was ignored, she called on her fellow goddess, Nemesis, whose name, in Greek, means “to give what is due.” They became quite the team. Themis made the laws while Nemesis made sure they weren’t broken.
Themis was also the second wife of Zeus, king of all Greek gods. Their children were the three Horai and the three Moirai. The Horai, goddesses of the seasons and time were three sisters named Dike, Eirene and Eunomia, were associated with the division of time. They would eventually become goddesses of order and justice. The Moirai were also three sisters who would become known as the Fates. Their names were Atropos, Clotho and Lachesis. They were in charge of everyone’s life paths, even the gods!
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
