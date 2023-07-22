Once again, I waited until 9:45 p.m. to step out and Look UP toward the west. We’re still able to see the constellation of Virgo as it continues to shift north. You should still be able to get good view of the Virgo Cluster, a cluster of around 2,000 galaxies. They’re between Vindemiatrix, which is at north end of the Virgo constellation, and Denebola, the second brightest star of the Leo constellation. If you look at the cluster through binoculars, they’ll just look like a bunch of stars. A rather large telescope is needed to be able to see any detail.

To the south or left of Virgo is Libra. Then to the left or south of Libra is Scorpius. All of these names should sound family since they belong to the Zodiac family of constellations. The rest of the constellations in this family are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Sagittarius, Capricornus, Aquarius and Pisces. Almost all of them match the names of the Zodiac signs. As many star enthusiasts know, this is when and how astronomy get confused with astrology.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription