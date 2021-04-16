It’s hard not to notice the days getting longer. The sun is setting a minute later just about each day. The crescent moon has been smiling until it gets full. The first quarter is Monday.
Thursday is when the Lyrid meteor shower peaks. It started Friday and peaks Thursday. It goes until April 25, according to In-The-Sky.org. It’s supposed to produce around 18 meteors an hour. It’s rare to see the posted hourly rate unless you’re in ideal viewing conditions, such as a dark place, away from any light pollution. However, since the moon will be more than half full, it will not be ideal viewing conditions. Since the moon won’t be completely full, there’s still a chance that of seeing some shooting stars.
The constellation Hercules is the radiant point of this meteor shower, meaning that they should come from that constellation but really meteors can pop up anywhere in the sky. So although we haven’t explored Hercules yet it would be a good time to continue to look for Cassiopeia and Perseus. If you recall, we were using the Big Dipper to find them.
Although the Big Dipper is visible only a half-hour after sunset, it takes a bit longer to see Cassiopeia. It’s best to wait 45-minutes after sunset. To repeat, face east and look for the Big Dipper, it’s the set of stars that almost looks like a question. Although now it’s a slight tilt. We will use the top two stars to draw an imaginary line that almost goes at a 45-degrees angle to the next brightest star. That should be the North Star or Polaris. Now from Polaris we will go at another 45-degree angle to the upper left and we hit Cassiopeia. Perseus is to the upper left of Cassiopeia.
Perseus is the focal point of one the largest meteor showers of the year, the Perseid. It peaks Aug. 12. It’s the only time I’ve witnessed numerous shooting stars in one-hour, but the hourly count for this meteor shower is in the hundreds! It’s calculated between 120 and 160 per hour. Almanac.com has a great analogy for meteor watching. They compare it with fishing. You go for the good company and if you’re lucky, you’ll catch something!
I had hoped to explore Perseus more before moving on to another constellation but it doesn’t seem appropriate not share where Hercules is. Once again, well use the Big and Little dippers to find it. This time we will use the outer two stars of the Little Dipper to draw and imaginary line at a 45-degree angle. So Polaris is the handle end of the Little Dipper. If you work your way back to the cup, then you’ll find the outer two stars. We will use these stars to draw another imaginary line toward the horizon. These stars are called Kochab and Pherkad. The first set of stars we encounter is the constellation Draco. Then on the other side of Draco is Hercules.
The San Mateo Astronomical Society will be having a Lecture and Virtual Star Party on Saturday. Please login at 7:45 p.m. The Zoom Meeting ID is 253 926 2920 and the password is SMCAS. Ethan Nadler will conduct a lecture called “Searching for the Darkest Galaxies: Ultra-Faint Dwarfs As Dark Matter Laboratories.” The Virtual Star Party will follow.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
