Let’s continue to look west after the sunset and almost at 45-degree angle, to the left of Taurus or slightly south, is the constellation Corvus. It’s a small one, especially when compared with Taurus and Virgo, some neighboring constellations. According to constellation-guide.com, Corvus has four named stars, they are Alchiba, Algorab, Gienah and Kraz. It has one star with known planets and contains no Messier objects. There is one meteor shower associated with the constellation; the Corvids. It just a class IV meteor shower, meaning that it’s calculated hourly rate is extremely low, at less than two meteors per hour. The stars form an asterism known as the Sail or Spica’s Spanker. That’s because the stars Gienah and Algorab point the way to Spica (Alpha Virginis), the brightest star in Virgo and the 15th brightest star in the night sky. Gienah is also called Gamma Corvi and is the brightest star in Corvus. It is approximately 165 light-years away. It is suspected to be a binary star. Its traditional name, Gienah, which the star shared with Epsilon Cygni (now known as Aljanah), comes from the Arabic phrase al-janāħ al-ghirāb al-yaman, which means “the right wing of the crow.” Delta Corvi, also known as Algorab, is approximately 87 light-years distant from the solar system. The star’s traditional name comes from the Arabic word al-ghuraab, which means “the crow.” Beta Corvi or Kraz, is a yellow-white bright giant and is approximately 140 light years away from Earth. Beta Corvi is the second brightest star in Corvus. Its proper name, Kraz, was assigned to it in modern times, but the origin of the name is uncertain. Beta Corvi has a luminosity 160 times that of the sun. Epsilon Corvi is approximately 303 light-years away. The star’s traditional name, Minkar, comes from the Arabic word almánxar, which means “the nostril of the crow.” Alpha Corvi is the third faintest star with the Alpha designation in the sky, brighter only than Alkes. It is also known as Alpha Crateris and Alphecca Meridiana or Alpha Coronae Australis. Alchiba is just 48.2 light-years away. It is four times more luminous than our sun. The star’s traditional name is derived from the Arabic al hibaa, which means “tent.” It is also known as Alpha Corvi and is suspected to be another binary star. Eta Corvi is a main sequence star and a hydrogen fusing dwarf. It is slightly more massive and a bit younger than our sun. It is slightly more than 59 light-years away. Eta Corvi is similar to Vega, the brightest star in the constellation Lyra, in that it has a debris disk in its orbit. In fact, it has two. The star emits an excess of infrared radiation, significantly more than what is usually observed in an object belonging to this class. VV Corvi is a close double star composed of two stars that orbit each other with a period of almost one and a half days. The system is approximately 280 light-years distant. The binary also has a tertiary companion, discovered only in the last decade. Corvus also contains several deep sky objects. The most known is a pair of interacting galaxies called the Antennae Galaxies. They were first discovered by the German-born British astronomer Sir William Herschel in 1785. The galactic collision is currently in the starburst stage, where the rate of star forming activity is exceptionally high. The colliding galaxies got named the Antennae because their shape resembles that of an insect’s antennae. They have two long tails comprised of gas, dust and stars ejected from their main bodies as a result of the interaction. It is 45 million light-years away from Earth and is sometimes also known as the Ring Tail galaxy. NGC 4027, also known as Arp 22, is a barred spiral galaxy in Corvus. The galaxy is a peculiar one: One of its spiral arms extends further outwards than the other, possibly as a result of a past collision with another galaxy. It is about 83 million light-years away from the solar system. NGC 4361 is a large planetary nebula located in the center of the constellation. Its shape is similar to that of a dim elliptical galaxy. The nebula has a 50-inch diameter and surrounds a 13th magnitude star. Lastly, two supernovae have been observed in the galaxies in recent years. They are SN 2004GT and SN 2007. Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”

