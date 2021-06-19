Let’s continue to look west after the sunset and almost at 45-degree angle, to the left of Taurus or slightly south, is the constellation Corvus. It’s a small one, especially when compared with Taurus and Virgo, some neighboring constellations. According to constellation-guide.com, Corvus has four named stars, they are Alchiba, Algorab, Gienah and Kraz. It has one star with known planets and contains no Messier objects. There is one meteor shower associated with the constellation; the Corvids. It just a class IV meteor shower, meaning that it’s calculated hourly rate is extremely low, at less than two meteors per hour. The stars form an asterism known as the Sail or Spica’s Spanker. That’s because the stars Gienah and Algorab point the way to Spica (Alpha Virginis), the brightest star in Virgo and the 15th brightest star in the night sky. Gienah is also called Gamma Corvi and is the brightest star in Corvus. It is approximately 165 light-years away. It is suspected to be a binary star. Its traditional name, Gienah, which the star shared with Epsilon Cygni (now known as Aljanah), comes from the Arabic phrase al-janāħ al-ghirāb al-yaman, which means “the right wing of the crow.” Delta Corvi, also known as Algorab, is approximately 87 light-years distant from the solar system. The star’s traditional name comes from the Arabic word al-ghuraab, which means “the crow.” Beta Corvi or Kraz, is a yellow-white bright giant and is approximately 140 light years away from Earth. Beta Corvi is the second brightest star in Corvus. Its proper name, Kraz, was assigned to it in modern times, but the origin of the name is uncertain. Beta Corvi has a luminosity 160 times that of the sun. Epsilon Corvi is approximately 303 light-years away. The star’s traditional name, Minkar, comes from the Arabic word almánxar, which means “the nostril of the crow.” Alpha Corvi is the third faintest star with the Alpha designation in the sky, brighter only than Alkes. It is also known as Alpha Crateris and Alphecca Meridiana or Alpha Coronae Australis. Alchiba is just 48.2 light-years away. It is four times more luminous than our sun. The star’s traditional name is derived from the Arabic al hibaa, which means “tent.” It is also known as Alpha Corvi and is suspected to be another binary star. Eta Corvi is a main sequence star and a hydrogen fusing dwarf. It is slightly more massive and a bit younger than our sun. It is slightly more than 59 light-years away. Eta Corvi is similar to Vega, the brightest star in the constellation Lyra, in that it has a debris disk in its orbit. In fact, it has two. The star emits an excess of infrared radiation, significantly more than what is usually observed in an object belonging to this class. VV Corvi is a close double star composed of two stars that orbit each other with a period of almost one and a half days. The system is approximately 280 light-years distant. The binary also has a tertiary companion, discovered only in the last decade. Corvus also contains several deep sky objects. The most known is a pair of interacting galaxies called the Antennae Galaxies. They were first discovered by the German-born British astronomer Sir William Herschel in 1785. The galactic collision is currently in the starburst stage, where the rate of star forming activity is exceptionally high. The colliding galaxies got named the Antennae because their shape resembles that of an insect’s antennae. They have two long tails comprised of gas, dust and stars ejected from their main bodies as a result of the interaction. It is 45 million light-years away from Earth and is sometimes also known as the Ring Tail galaxy. NGC 4027, also known as Arp 22, is a barred spiral galaxy in Corvus. The galaxy is a peculiar one: One of its spiral arms extends further outwards than the other, possibly as a result of a past collision with another galaxy. It is about 83 million light-years away from the solar system. NGC 4361 is a large planetary nebula located in the center of the constellation. Its shape is similar to that of a dim elliptical galaxy. The nebula has a 50-inch diameter and surrounds a 13th magnitude star. Lastly, two supernovae have been observed in the galaxies in recent years. They are SN 2004GT and SN 2007. Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Businesses face new rules in San Mateo County
- San Mateo County Express Lanes Joint Powers Authority: Tolls coming to Highway 101 express lanes by end of year
- Burlingame keeping medical services out of its downtown core
- Seeking to curb emissions, San Mateo eyes leaf blower rebates
- Buzz over Foster City beekeeping ban
- Reopening accelerated for San Mateo County Community College District
- Crystal Springs Uplands on the map with first-ever CCS girls' basketball championship
- San Mateo County is open for business
- Moving beyond performative allyship
- Sequoia baseball team into Central Coast Section title game
Images
Videos
Commented
- What’s changed since we marched for Black lives? (22)
- Sometimes the truth hurts, or, if the shoe fits (20)
- Republican voter suppression laws (20)
- Anti-vax views? (18)
- The blessing of being gay (17)
- Voting in Texas (16)
- Welcoming all in Foster City (15)
- Can we work together? (15)
- Time for bold imagination (14)
- The filibuster is a Jim Crow relic (12)
- Quelling student concern over pride flag decision (12)
- Doubting Darwin (11)
- Our vote is our voice (11)
- Let’s fly a pride flag! (11)
- Merging Caltrain with BART makes no sense (10)
- Progress is a slippery slope (10)
- The unseen pandemic (10)
- An opportunity for solidarity (9)
- COVID reproductive choice (8)
- No party (8)
- San Mateo Union High School District to revisit its decision on the pride flag (8)
- Straw man argument (7)
- Doubting Darwin (7)
- The ‘blunder’ of enhanced unemployment benefits (7)
- Critical race theory (7)
- Sanity practiced the GOP way (7)
- GOP blocks Capitol riot probe, displaying loyalty to Trump (6)
- Leadership reflective of our diverse communities (6)
- A different perspective on local policing (5)
- Evolution of religion (5)
- Snowflake moves its HQ out of San Mateo (5)
- Teaching history (5)
- The impact of debt (4)
- The U.S. Supreme Court and abortion rights (4)
- Questionable data (4)
- The future of the San Mateo Athletic Center (4)
- A name change for Serra (4)
- Racism has become activist rallying cry (4)
- The pretty girl (4)
- South San Francisco adopts natural gas ban (4)
- High wire to Half Moon Bay (4)
- San Mateo Union High School District won’t fly pride flag (4)
- Vaccine lottery (4)
- Two decades and still going strong (4)
- The benefits of new housing (4)
- Redwood City begins equity mural work (3)
- To be or not to be (3)
- Getting the shot (3)
- Pandemic origins (3)
- Seized House records show just how far Trump admin would go (3)
- Burlingame City Council redesigns Chapin Avenue downtown (3)
- Burlingame City Council does not want doctors in Burlingame (3)
- Can’t we all get along? (3)
- Report: San Mateo rents are recovering (3)
- Ocean Shore Railroad exhibit back on view (3)
- Just how important are endorsements, anyhow? (3)
- Dems spending mantra (3)
- High wire to Half Moon Bay (3)
- Sewer bill changes proposed in Redwood City (2)
- Belmont Iceland site housing in works (2)
- Democrats OK Equity Endorsement Pledge (2)
- On we go (2)
- New housing is wonderful, but to whom? (2)
- China knew (2)
- No on Senate bills 9 and 10 (2)
- School budget sparks concern in Burlingame (2)
- Moving beyond performative allyship (2)
- Bezos’ passenger (2)
- Wisconsin priest digs in to refuse bishop's demand to resign (2)
- Meaningful change (2)
- Seeking human kindness (2)
- Making your life matter (2)
- A liberal’s paradise (2)
- How about a bonus for a colonoscopy? (2)
- US vaccine surplus grows by the day as expiration dates loom (2)
- Another misguided vision (2)
- Vaccines pay off at the San Mateo County Fair (2)
- County tells Arizona Senate to keep files, threatens lawsuit (2)
- Recent high school graduates from San Jose claim national debate title (2)
- GOP aims to revive Fauci attacks after email trove released (1)
- Impact of Nathan Mollat’s work (1)
- San Mateo County eyes greater gun regulations (1)
- Putin chafes at US, criticizes response to Capitol attack (1)
- United against hate, this and every month (1)
- Social media’s effect on discourse (1)
- Marines to the Capitol (1)
- Customer service (1)
- San Carlos pulls SB 10 support (1)
- 4-H animals return to San Mateo County Fair (1)
- Burlingame keeping medical services out of its downtown core (1)
Latest News
- Tropical Storm Claudette brings rain, floods to Gulf Coast
- Democrats see springboard for health care in high court win
- AP FACT CHECK: Putin's twisted tale on rival; Biden GOP jab
- The Latest: Virus cases, deaths at 3-month low in Pakistan
- Metal fans mosh at 1st UK live music festival since pandemic
- San Mateo's Central Park playground themes proposed
- San Bruno school board nixes budget
- Burlingame crafts a historic resource demolition penalty
Recent Comments on our Stories
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.