As usual, we’re looking west, the same direction the sunsets, at around 9:35 p.m. Depending on when you’re observing the night sky, it’s hard not to notice the moon and when I was observing it, it completely obscured Virgo.
Again, in the west we have what looks like a sideways diamond that has been squashed. That is the constellation Corvus. Right above it is Virgo. I told a myth about Virgo and have a few more to share but we’ll need to come back to them since this month’s full moon approaches.
You might recall from past a Look Up (or perhaps might even already know) that the moon is in its waxing gibbous phase. Gibbous is Latin and means humpbacked since the moon appears lopsided until becoming full. Besides being full, we have another super moon.
Tuesday brings us the Super Strawberry Moon and will rise at 9:25 p.m. for those of us in San Mateo. You might recall from previous Look Ups that a super moon is when the moon is closer to the Earth than usual.
The only time it’s really noticeable is when the moon is rising. Between the moon illusion (the moon always looks larger when it’s close to the horizon) and actually being closer, it’s easily noticeable when the moon is rising. After it rises, it’s hardly noticeable.
According to Almanac.com, this name originated with Algonquin, indigenous people of Eastern Canada, who knew it signaled the ripening of wild strawberries. Other Indians that also used this name are the Ojibwe people, who live in both the United States and Canada, around the entire Great Lakes, and the Dakota and Lakota peoples, Native Americans. The Haida, Indigenous people who lived in Haida Gwaii in British Columbia, called it the Berries Ripen Moon.
June is also when flowers bloom so the Anishinaabe, indigenous peoples that live in the Great Lakes region of both Canada and the United States, called it the Blooming Moon. An alternative European name is the Rose Moon since roses bloom around this time of the year.
Others describe it as a time to tend to crops, such as, the Cherokee, Native Americans, who called it the Green Corn Moon, and the Western Abenaki, Indigenous people who were in parts of southeastern Quebec and northern New England, called it the Hoer Moon.
Other names portray the time of new life. The Tlingit people, Indians of southern Alaska, called it the Birth Moon since it’s when certain animals are born in their region. Egg Laying Moon and Hatching Moon are what the Cree, indigenous people of Eastern Canada, called it.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
