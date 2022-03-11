We continue to stargaze westward around 8:45 p.m. and are observing the constellations around Orion and are on Canis Minor. Again, Canis Minor means “lessor dog” in Latin. To repeat, if we could see Monoceros, it’s to the left of Orion. Above Monoceros is Canis Minor and below it is Canis Major. This week we’ll look at all of the two stars that define Canis Minor. They are Procyon and Gomeisa. I hope Procyon sounds familiar since we’ve already observed it as one of the first stars to twinkle after sunset. It’s hard to miss because it’s one of the brightest stars in the sky. It’s the seventh brightest star of the night sky! It’s near the sun. It’s only a little over 11 light-years away from it. It’s the 13th closest star system.
Its name came from the Greek word prokyon, which means “before the dog.” Sometimes it’s also called Antecanis, which actually means the same thing in Latin. It was named this because Procyon rises before Sirius, the brightest star in Canis Major. Procyon is also called Alpha Canis Minoris.
Procyon is a binary star system, made up of Procyon A, a white main sequence star that has 1.4 solar mass and is 7.5 times more luminous than the sun. It’s companion, Procyon B, is a faint white dwarf with a 0.6 solar mass.
As you observe Canis Minor, it will be hard not to notice the moon in its waxing gibbous phase. In other words, it’s getting bigger and fuller. Friday brings the Full Worm Moon. It’s believed the name signified the time people would see earthworms poking through the ground as it warms in spring. Also, Capt. Jonathan Carver, an American explorer from the 1700s, wrote the name denotes to larvae, which surfaced from the bark of trees and other winter hideaways.
Another name for March’s full moon is the Full Eagle Moon used by the Cree, North American indigenous people who primarily live in Canada. Goose Moon was used among some of the Cree and Algonquin peoples, indigenous people of Eastern Canada. The Northern Ojibwe people who live in both the United States and Canada and around the entire Great Lakes, called it the Crow Comes Back Moon. Some of the Ojibwe, also called it the Sugar Moon since it’s the time when maples sap starts flowing. Snow Crust Moon was used by the Anishinaabe people, indigenous peoples of southern Canada and northern Midwestern United States. They also called it the Sore Eyes Moon, as well as both the Dakota and Lakota, Native Americans, which described the blinding rays of the sun reflecting off of the snow.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
