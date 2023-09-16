I stepped outside to Look UP and west at around 9:45 p.m. and still had a great view of the constellation of Ophiuchus, to the north, or left, of Sagittarius. The constellation of Ophiuchus in the world of astrology is considered to be controversial. It’s because sometimes it’s referred to as the 13th astrological sign!
The Babylonians were the first to create the zodiac based on 12 astrological constellations. They’re based on when the sun passes through the constellations of the zodiac. Some say to parallel the 12 month calendar (that they also created), they established the 12 constellation zodiac and, as a result, left Ophiuchus out of the zodiac. However, according to Space.com, Ophiuchus was excluded because the stars weren’t in the same position as they are today.
Currently, the sun crosses the feet of Ophiuchus between Nov. 30 and Dec. 17. Based on modern constellation borders, the sun spends more time in Ophiuchus than it does in Scorpius.
Then, to switch topics, it should be noted that the autumnal equinox is Friday! It’s also called the September equinox or the fall equinox. This is the first day of autumn for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere and the first day of spring for those in the Southern Hemisphere. On the equinox, everywhere on our planet has almost exactly 12 hours of day and night. The word equinox comes from the Latin words “aequus,” which means equal and “nox” meaning night. It’s when the sun crosses the celestial equator — an imaginary extension of Earth’s equator out into space — from north to south. (When it crosses from south to north, this marks the vernal or spring equinox.)
Equinoxes occur because of the Earth’s polar axis or its tilt. The North and South poles aren’t exactly at the top and bottom of our planet, as shown in many illustrations, instead the North and South poles are tilted at an angle of 23.5 degrees. Sometimes the Earth’s North Pole is tilted toward the sun, as in June and sometimes it is tilted away from it, as in December. This is why there are seasons. After the autumnal equinox, we lose our 12-hours of daylight since each day becomes shorter by three to four minutes each day until the winter solstice. Then the days begin to grow longer again. Winter solstice is Dec. 21.
Another significant item about the autumnal equinox is that it determines when the infamous Harvest Moon occurs. It’s the full moon that follows autumnal equinox, which is Sept. 29.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
