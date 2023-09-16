Look up logo

I stepped outside to Look UP and west at around 9:45 p.m. and still had a great view of the constellation of Ophiuchus, to the north, or left, of Sagittarius. The constellation of Ophiuchus in the world of astrology is considered to be controversial. It’s because sometimes it’s referred to as the 13th astrological sign!

The Babylonians were the first to create the zodiac based on 12 astrological constellations. They’re based on when the sun passes through the constellations of the zodiac. Some say to parallel the 12 month calendar (that they also created), they established the 12 constellation zodiac and, as a result, left Ophiuchus out of the zodiac. However, according to Space.com, Ophiuchus was excluded because the stars weren’t in the same position as they are today.

