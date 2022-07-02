We’re not able to return to the constellation of Virgo due to the clouds. I hope that when the clouds clear, we’ll still have a decent enough view to learn about her stars.
In the meantime, let’s take a look at one last myth of Virgo that involves Boötes, the herdsman. You might recall back in March when we were learning about Canis Minor, which is known as Maera, the dog of Icarius, a man who was taught to make wine by Dionysus, the god of wine and pleasure. Icarius gave wine to his shepherds but they never had wine before and had never been drunk so they thought Icarius was trying to poison them, so they killed him.
Maera went running and howling to Icarius’ daughter, Erigone. When he found her, he put the end of her dress in his mouth and dragged her to the body of her father.
Upon seeing his body, both Erigone and Maera took their lives. It was then that Zeus placed them among the stars as a reminder about the disastrous situation. As a result, Athens started an annual celebration where Icarius and Erigone are celebrated and honored. In this version, Icarius is Boötes, Erigone is the Virgo and Maera remains Canis Minor.
However, I came across a different version where the dog is Canes Venatici. This is a constellation that lies between Boötes and Ursa Major.
In fact, it once was a part of Ursa Major until Polish astronomer Johannes Hevelius presented it in the 17th century. In Latin, Canes Venatici means “running dogs” and is mostly know as being the dogs of Boötes.
I also came across something else about the orbit of our planet. This year on the Fourth of July, the Earth is at aphelion. The definition of aphelion is the point farthest from the sun in the path of an orbiting celestial body.
One would think that during summer that we would be at the closest point to the sun, when it’s actually opposite. We’re closest to the sun in January! On the day of aphelion, the sun will look smallest compared with any other day in the year. However, the difference is just a mere 3% so it will hardly be noticeable to the naked eye.
Something else worth noting is that Wednesday brings the First Quarter of the moon and one week later will be the July’s full moon — another supermoon.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.