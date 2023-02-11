As I stepped out to stargaze at 7 p.m., I was pleasantly surprised to find the square of Pegasus still visible. However, it was so hazy, I could only see two of the stars from the square. And as I scanned across the rest of the sky in the northwest, as many others, I wondered about the green comet or Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), as it’s formally called. I attempted to locate it but was unsuccessful. I think mainly because I didn’t go to a dark enough spot.
According to In-The-Sky.org, it was at its brightest Feb. 1 but it will be approaching Mars Saturday night so finding it should be a little easier than usual. Also, it will be in the constellation of Taurus.
It isn’t visible with the naked eye; some sort of assistance is needed. They say you can even use binoculars but holding a pair of binoculars steady is like trying to hold your phone when you’re making videos — it requires a very steady hand and, unless you had a lot of practice, it’s very difficult. If possible, get a tripod to hold the binoculars. Then, once the green comet is located, you won’t have to go through the process of trying to locate it each time.
It's not as easy as it sounds. I’m a novice at using the 4-inch Astroscan reflector telescope that was lent to me by a member of the San Mateo County Astrological Society. It took me almost 15 minutes just to get Mars in the viewer.
At the time I wrote this article, the comet was in the constellation Auriga. After I located Mars, I attempted to jump over to Auriga but had a difficult time because it’s a reflector telescope. That means a mirror is used to reflect the image and so the telescope needs to be moved opposite direction of what you’re observing. You can only see so much of the sky through the telescope; so lots of practice is needed to know exactly where in the sky you’re looking at. I think at one point, I was viewing Auriga but, again, didn’t have any luck locating the comet.
In January, it was best to see it after midnight, however, that’s no longer the case.
Saturday it should be visible as early as 6:45 p.m. until 1:13 a.m., according to In-The-Sky.org. As with meteor showers, you’ll have a better chance of seeing the green comet if you get away from city lights.
The San Mateo County Astronomical Society will be hosting a Star Party Saturday, at sunset, which is 5:44 p.m. Members will bring their telescopes to share with the public and will be observing the green comet.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
