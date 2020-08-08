After the moon has been full and starts getting smaller, it’s called the waning phase. According to the Almanac.com, on Aug. 8, the moon will appear to be practically touching Mars and the two will be near each other for several days. After this brilliant twosome rises, the moon and Mars will travel westward across the night sky, until the two reach their high point for the night, near dawn.
Over the last couple of weeks, I mentioned that according to the American Meteor Society, we are in the midst of three meteor showers. Fortunately the moon is in its waning phase, but it will still be best to try to watch for meteors before and the moon rises or after it sets. The first one, Delta Aquarids, started on July 12 and goes all the way until Aug. 23. This one peaked at the end of July, as did the Alpha Capricornids. It started back on July 3 and will go until Aug. 15. I mistakenly reported that it would peak on Aug. 11.
That leaves us with the most popular and biggest meteor shower, the Perseid. It started on July 17 and goes until Aug. 24. According to Almanac.com, it peaks on Aug. 12-13. The Perseid meteor shower occurs every August and usually peaks around Aug. 12 depending on the year. It’s most popular since it’s most visible. One doesn’t really need to go to a dark spot to catch a glimpse of it unless the moon is out. On Aug. 12, the moon rises at about 12:30 a.m. On Aug. 13 it rises around 35 minutes later or at around 1:05 a.m. Normally, the best viewing time for meteor showers is between midnight and dawn. Considering this year’s is best viewed before midnight, it’s considered exceptionally early for meteor shower viewing.
To see maximum number of meteors, it’s best to get away from light pollution and avoid city lights. Any hill out in the countryside works. Mountaintops are also great viewing locations because they are usually high enough to reduce haze from air and light pollution. Consider planning a drive or a camping trip. It will take about 20 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the dark. To avoid a stiff neck, bring a reclining lawn chair or a sleeping bag for the ground works, too. Find a slight incline so that your head will be higher than your feet. The windshield of a car works perfectly but is not warm. Having extra blankets is helpful. As well as an extra layer of clothes — it’s harder to stay warm when you’re not moving around.
Meteors occur when our planet passes a stream of dust and debris left behind by a passing comet. As noted in April 25’s Look Up, this space dust and debris are called meteoroids. They range in size from dust grains to small asteroids. When meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere or that of another planet, they enter at high speed and burn up; the fireballs or “shooting stars” are called meteors. When a meteoroid survives a trip through the atmosphere and makes it to the surface of our planet, it’s then called a meteorite.
The Perseids are the result of Comet Swift-Tuttle, according to Almanac.com. Lewis Swift and Horace Parnell Tuttle discovered it in 1862. The comet passes through our solar system, only once every 133 years. Each August, our planet encounters the trail of debris left behind by Swift-Tuttle and we are treated to one of the best meteor showers of the year! The rate at which the meteors fall is determined by where Comet Swift-Tuttle is in its orbit in relation to Earth. The concentration of meteors is higher when the comet is closer to Earth. In the early 20th century, the peak rate of the Perseid meteor shower was as low as four meteors per hour. When Swift-Tuttle was very close to Earth in 1993, however, the peak rate was between 200 and 500 meteors per hour. According to NASA, it will return again in 2125.
The first record of the Perseid meteor shower comes from a Chinese manuscript written in 36 A.D. The Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli linked the Perseid shower to Comet Swift-Tuttle in 1866, four years after modern astronomers detected the comet.
The Perseid shower is named for the constellation Perseus, which is its radiant, according to Alamanac.com. A radiant is the point of origin of the meteor shower, so the Perseid meteors will appear to be traveling away from the constellation Perseus in the night sky. However, the Perseus constellation is almost beneath the horizon after sunset so face northeast and look up. The trick is not to concentrate on the radiant but near it.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.