It’s certainly noticeable how much longer the days are getting. Even though I felt like I was running late when I stepped out at 9:30 p.m. to Look UP, it still didn’t feel completely dark. Perhaps it’s because it’s not officially considered dark until later. If one has searched for sunrise and sunset times, the beginning or ending of twilight times are sometimes included with them.

There are three twilights — civil, nautical and astronomical. Civil twilight ends when the sun is 6° below the horizon, which turns out to be about 20 minutes after sunset. Nautical twilight ends when the sun is 12° is below the horizon, which ends up being a little over an hour after sunset. Lastly there’s astronomical twilight, it ends when the sun is 18°below the horizon, which is about one-hour and 45 minutes after sunset.

