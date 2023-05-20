It’s certainly noticeable how much longer the days are getting. Even though I felt like I was running late when I stepped out at 9:30 p.m. to Look UP, it still didn’t feel completely dark. Perhaps it’s because it’s not officially considered dark until later. If one has searched for sunrise and sunset times, the beginning or ending of twilight times are sometimes included with them.
There are three twilights — civil, nautical and astronomical. Civil twilight ends when the sun is 6° below the horizon, which turns out to be about 20 minutes after sunset. Nautical twilight ends when the sun is 12° is below the horizon, which ends up being a little over an hour after sunset. Lastly there’s astronomical twilight, it ends when the sun is 18°below the horizon, which is about one-hour and 45 minutes after sunset.
On Saturday, for those of us in the north side of San Mateo, sunset is 8:17 p.m. Civil twilight ends at 8:45 p.m. Nautical twilight is over by 9:22 p.m. and astronomical twilight doesn’t end until 10:02 p.m.!
It works the same way for sunrise, too.
Now it makes sense to me why it felt like it could’ve been darker when I stepped out at 9:30 p.m. Some might be able to wait until astronomical twilight ends but for those of us who need to get to bed earlier, 9:30 p.m. is a suitable time for stargazing.
We continue to see the trio of “stars” in the northwest. They’re not all stars, we have Mars hanging out with the two top stars of the Gemini constellation. Those two stars are Pollux and Castor. Mars is between the constellations of Gemini and Cancer. I expect it to continue to rise into Cancer.
Venus continues to be hard to missed further north in west as the brightest “star” toward that direction.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
