We have clear and smokeless skies so there’s much to look at. Jupiter is still in the south and the moon is becoming fuller. Did you know that planets and the moon travel on the same path? This is called the ecliptic. Interestingly enough, the sun travels on the ecliptic as well even though everything is rotating around the sun. It just looks like they’re all on the same path from our planet. The moon and Jupiter had a close approach just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, so they will be hanging out very close to each other. The moon also had a close approach with Saturn Thursday, but Saturn wasn’t visible with the naked eye. The moon appeared to cover it. Saturn was only visible with an app or telescope.
Then the moon will be full Monday. This one is the infamous Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is always the one closest the autumn equinox. The autumn equinox is Wednesday. You might recall from past Look Ups, that during the equinox, the sun crosses the celestial equator — an imaginary extension of Earth’s equator line into space. When the sun crosses the equator from north to south, this marks the autumnal equinox; when it crosses from south to north, this marks the vernal or spring equinox. When the equinox is closer to October’s full moon, then September’s full moon is called the Corn Moon, according to Almanac.com.
Almanac.com mainly uses full moon names from Native Americans. They named them in relation to natural events or a sign of the season. It helped with tracking the time of the year. Different tribes had different names, depending on the areas where they lived. For instance, the Cree, North American indigenous people who primarily live in Canada, called it the Autumn Moon. The Ojibwe People, who live in both the United States and Canada and occupied land around the entire Great Lakes, called it the Falling Leaves Moon. While the Lakota, a Native American tribe, also known as the Teton Sioux, called it the Moon When the Plums are Scarlet and the Moon When Calves Grow Hair.
The Harvest Moon is always so prominent in the sky since it rises as the sunsets and sets when the sun rises. Then don’t forget, it appears larger and more orange as it rises when it’s close to the horizon. This is called moon illusion.
We will return to observing the constellation on Lyra next week.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
