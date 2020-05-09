It certainly has been difficult to do any star gazing with the Full Flower Moon and the last supermoon of the year dominating the sky. About the only other thing that is easy to see Venus. It continues to hang and shine brightly in the northern the sky. There will be three more planets whose paths will come really close to the moon. When two object in the sky, usually the moon or planets, appear close the technical term for it is appulse. On Tuesday, both Saturn and Jupiter will have appulses with the moon. Then on Thursday, Mars will have an appulse with, what will be, the quarter moon.
In the meantime, it’s the perfect time to explore the moon. Don’t forget the moon appears to look even larger as it’s rising over the horizon. This is called moon illusion. It has not been an illusion at how bright and big it has been looking once it leaves the horizon. According to NASA.com, the moon has a radius of almost 1,080 miles. The moon is farther away than most people realize at an average of 238,855 miles away and that it’s slowly moving an inch farther away each year.
The moon rotates at the same rate that it revolves around the Earth (called synchronous rotation), so the same hemisphere always faces Earth. Some people call it the far side and the hemisphere we never see the "dark side," but that's misleading. As the moon orbits Earth, different parts are in sunlight or darkness at different times. That is why the moon appears to go through phases. When there is a full moon, it is because the sun is illuminating it. The new moon occurs when the far side of the moon has full sunlight and the side facing us is having its night.
Also according to NASA, the moon makes a complete orbit around Earth in 27 Earth days and again rotates or spins at that same rate, but since our planet is moving and rotating on its axis, as it orbits the sun, from our perspective, it appears to orbit us every 29 days.
This is a good time to get familiar with the dark and light spots on the moon’s surface. An even easy way to be able to see a bit more detail without a telescope is by using binoculars. According to Earthsky.org, the best time to observe the moon with binoculars is during twilight. The glare of the moon is not so great so you’ll see more detail. The darker sections visible on the moon’s surface are called marias. It is Latin for "seas." Ancient astronomers viewed these areas as basins perhaps containing water. Now it is known they did not contain water and that they are lower areas caused by large impacts, which later filled with lava and have long since cooled. The lighter areas are called the highlands. The highland areas have the incredible craters and mountains. For those who remember the moon landing, they usually remember that the Eagle landed at the Sea of Tranquility.
To see the mapped areas of the moon go to EyesontheSky.com/moon or take a 3D tour of the moon landing sites by going to Google.com/moon.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
