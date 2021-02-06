The last quarter of the moon was Thursday, according to Almanac.com. After it’s full and it becomes smaller, it’s called the waning phase. After the last quarter, as it continues to shrink, it’s in the waning crescent phase and is on its way to the new moon phase. A new moon is essentially the opposite of a full moon. During a full moon, we see the side that is illuminated by the sun, causing its bright, glowing appearance. However during a new moon, we see the side of the moon that is not illuminated by the sun, which makes the moon dark so that it blends in with the night sky. They generally can’t be seen with the naked eye.
This is often referred to as the “dark” side of the moon. According to Almanac.com, there is no continually “dark side” of the moon because every part of the moon has both day and night, but in half-month intervals.
This is when the sun and Earth are on opposite sides of the moon. When the moon is perfectly aligned in front of the sun and blocks it out, that called a solar eclipse.
The new moon actually marks the beginning of the lunar cycle. This means that there’s a new moon about once a month. It takes the moon about 29.5 days to orbit our planet. In fact, the word moon shares its origins with the Latin word metri, which means to measure and mensis, which means month. The moon is called moon because it was and, in some cultures, still is used to measure a month.
It also has another Latin root, luna, is the root of modern words like “lunacy,” “lunatic” and even “loon,” as in “crazy as a loon.” Many doctors, nurses, EMTs, police officers and elementary school teachers agree that full moons bring bizarre behavior — 43% of healthcare professionals believe in what some call “the lunar influence,” as do 81% of mental healthcare specialists. But is there really a lunar connection to abnormal behavior? According to Alamanac.com, science says no. Hundreds of studies have failed to turn up evidence of the lunar influence except in one instance, calls to suicide prevention hotlines peak at the new moon, not the full moon.
A day or two after each month’s new moon, a very slim crescent moon always becomes visible in the west after sunset. It might appear brighter than usual. As it become bigger and bigger, this is called the waxing phase. Before it reaches the first quarter, it’s called the waxing crescent phase. Afterward it’s called the waxing gibbous phase. That’s right before it becomes full.
Only in late winter (January and February) does the waxing crescent moon look like a smile. The rest of the year it’s more or less lit up on its right side, particularly in the autumn. The crescent moon never looks like a frown.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.