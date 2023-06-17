I wasn’t able to step out and Look UP until 10 a.m. As usual, it was hard to miss Venus in the northwest. It looked especially bright. However, when I took out my phone and used a stargazing app to confirm, I was surprised when the app told me it was both Venus and Mars! The two didn’t look distinguishable and once again I couldn’t find any close approaches or conjunctions on any astronomy calendars.
I also didn’t expect Leo to continue to be so visible and it looks like it’ll still be a good time to look for deep-sky objects in it.
Regardless of whether you’re a stargazer, everyone seems to know when the summer solstice is since it marks the beginning of summer. Wednesday is the summer solstice. The summer solstice isn’t based on a specific date or time, it’s based on when the Earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt (23.5°) toward the sun and when the sun reaches its highest and northernmost point in the sky. As a result, the solstice doesn’t always occur on the same day. Presently, it shifts between June 20, 21 and 22. It causes the longest day and shortest night of the year or at least the longest period of sunlight. Since the sun is at its highest spot, you might notice that your shadow will look particularly short.
In Latin, solstice comes from “sol” which means the sun and “sistere,” which translates to still or stopped. They say on the solstice, the sun appears to stop moving in the sky as it reaches its highest point of the year. They also say that after the solstice, the sun appears to reverse course and head back in the opposite direction. That movement is the apparent path of the sun, when one views its position in the sky at the same time each day, such as at noon. Over the year, its path forms a flattened figure eight, called an analemma. Again, the change in position in the sky is caused by the tilt of Earth’s axis toward the sun, in addition to the Earth’s elliptical orbit. If our planet had a circular orbit, we wouldn’t experience seasons and the sun would set and rise in the same spot each night, endlessly.
For those who live in the Southern Hemisphere, this is the shortest day of the year and marks the arrival of winter.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
