As usual, we’re observing the western sky except this time I wasn’t able to make it outside until 9 p.m. Orion is further north now and a bit lower, which leaves Lepus below the horizon so unfortunately, we’ll have to return to it another time.
Now we have perfect views of Canis Major and Canis Minor above it in the west, where Orion once was.
To the right, or to the north, of Canis Minor is Gemini. It’s directly above Orion. It was one of the first zodiac constellations we observed. You might recall, most people just see the two top stars of it, Castor and Pollux. In Latin, Gemini, means “twins.” In Greek mythology, Castor and Pollux were the sons of a mortal mother, Leda.
Castor was the mortal brother, son of Tyndareus, king of Sparta and Pollux the immortal brother, son of Zeus. When Castor was killed in battle, Pollux was inconsolable and begged Zeus to let him die. Zeus granted his request and so Pollux and Castor stand reunited in the heavens as a tribute to the redemptive power of brotherly love. Of course, these two stars aren’t twins.
Next to Gemini is the constellation Auriga. It’s not as well-known even though one of its stars is the sixth brightest in the sky. Auriga in Latin translates to “charioteer” so that’s what’s associated with this constellation.
This constellation is so close to the North Star that it considered almost circumpolar, that means it’s visible most of the year from the Northern Hemisphere. It is one of the original 48 Constellations recorded by Greek Astronomer Ptolemy, in the second century. Auriga is part of the Perseus constellation family. The other constellations included in that family are Andromeda, Cassiopeia, Cepheus, Cetus, Lacerta, Pegasus, Perseus and Triangulum. I hope some of these constellations sound familiar. We’ve reviewed and observed Cassiopeia. You might recall King Cepheus and the Queen Cassiopeia had to sacrifice their only daughter, Andromeda, to Cetus the sea monster after the queen bragged that she was more beautiful than the immortal Nereids or sea nymphs.
Before we learn about the mythology of Auriga, there’s one more item worth mentioning, the San Mateo County Astronomical Society will be holding a Star Party on Saturday. A Star Party is when all the members that have telescopes, bring them out to share with the public. Saturday’s Star Party will start after sunset, 7:52 p.m., at Crestview Park, 1000 Crestview Drive, San Carlos. Please park on the street to leave parking spots in the park for those bringing telescopes.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
